A UK-based Ghanaian man, Lincoln Bamfo, has claimed that he earns over £45,000 (GH¢613,992.20) as a driver in the European country

The hardworking London-based driver revealed that he lived in Belgium before relocating to the UK

Bamfo encouraged the Government of Ghana to develop training institutes to equip drivers with refresher training courses after earning their licence to save lives

A UK-based Ghanaian man, Lincoln Bamfo, has claimed that he makes over £45,000 (GH¢613,992.20) as a bus driver in the European country.

The driver, a former Accra Polytechnic student living in London and attending Accra Technical University (ATU), said he was born and raised in Belgium before moving to London.

Lincoln Bamfo's salary

In an interview with DJ Nyaami of SVTV Africa, Bamfo asserted that the UK's transportation industry gives value to work.

''I make money as a bus driver. I can say that I've earned over £45,000 within a year (from April to April),'' Bamfo said.

Bamfo appeals to the Ghana government

The senior bus driver claimed that unlike Ghana, where drivers barely train after earning their license, the UK system obliged him to attend refresher courses or a week of training every five years.

To save lives, Bamfo urged the Government of Ghana to build training centres to equip drivers with refresher training courses after receiving their licence.

Watch the video below:

