King Harald V, 89, has been hospitalised for over a week with a rare blood condition that the royal household described as 'extremely serious'

Crown Prince Haakon and Queen Sonja cancelled all royal engagements and gathered at the king's bedside alongside other family members

Norway's Prime Minister also cancelled a planned trip to Germany as members of the public began laying flowers outside the royal palace in Oslo

King Harald V of Norway is in a critical condition at Oslo University Hospital, with the country's royal household describing his state as "extremely serious" following more than a week of treatment for a rare blood disorder.

The 89-year-old monarch has been receiving care for haemolytic anaemia, a condition in which the body destroys red blood cells faster than it can produce them, resulting in fatigue, shortness of breath and broader circulatory strain.

King Harald V of Norway is in a critical condition at Oslo University Hospital

Source: Getty Images

BBC reported that doctors have been treating him with cortisone as part of his care.

Queen Sonja and Crown Prince Haakon, both of whom cancelled all pending royal engagements, were among the first members of the family to arrive at the hospital.

Crown Princess Mette-Marit and her son Marius Borg Høiby were also seen at the hospital on Thursday morning, along with King Harald's sister, Princess Astrid, according to Norwegian media reports.

Crown Prince Haakon, 53, has been serving as regent during his father's absence from official duties. King Harald has sat on the Norwegian throne since 1991, making him Europe's oldest reigning head of state.

Nation Rallies Around the King

BBC reported that Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre scrapped a scheduled visit to Germany, where he had been due to meet Chancellor Friedrich Merz, in response to the deterioration in the king's condition.

In a public statement, Støre said: "The whole nation is with us as we send warm thoughts to the king and the rest of the royal family."

Members of the public gathered at Palace Square in Oslo and began placing flowers outside the royal palace as news of the king's worsening health spread.

The king's current hospitalisation follows a turbulent period for the royal household. In 2024, Harald was fitted with a pacemaker after falling ill during a holiday in Malaysia, one of several health setbacks that have compelled him to reduce his public duties in recent years.

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Source: YEN.com.gh