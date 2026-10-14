An IndiGo Airbus A321 carrying over 180 passengers was diverted after a power bank ignited inside an overhead luggage compartment

Smoke and flames broke out aboard flight 6E 6115 as it travelled from Delhi to Chennai on October 11, 2026

Cabin crew deployed firefighting equipment while some passengers used bags and cloth to battle the flames

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

An IndiGo Airbus A321 carrying more than 180 passengers made an unscheduled landing on Sunday, October 11, 2026, after a power bank belonging to one of the travellers burst into flames inside an overhead storage compartment.

Flight 6E 6115 had lifted off from Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi at 1.30 pm local time, heading for Chennai. The aircraft never completed the journey.

IndiGo flight catches fire mid-air, makes emergency landing

Source: UGC

When smoke began pouring from one of the overhead bins, the flight deck crew redirected the plane to Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad, where it touched down safely at 3.59 pm, according to flight-tracking platform FlightAware.

Panic Inside the Cabin

Video footage that circulated online showed the chaotic scene as alarmed passengers crowded the aircraft aisle, with visible flames emerging from the overhead compartment.

Some travellers grabbed bags and scraps of cloth to beat back the fire themselves, while cabin crew moved through the plane deploying firefighting equipment. Amid the commotion, at least one passenger could be heard urging fellow travellers to stay calm.

Crew members managed to contain the fire before the aircraft touched down. Fortunately, no passengers or crew reported any injuries.

IndiGo's Response to the Incident

In a statement issued to local media, IndiGo confirmed the sequence of events and said its safety procedures had been followed throughout the ordeal.

"IndiGo flight 6E 6115, operating from Delhi to Chennai on October 11 was diverted to Hyderabad after smoke was detected from a customer's personal electronic device.

The cabin crew responded promptly and the situation was brought under control. In line with established protocols, the pilots diverted the flight and landed safely at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Hyderabad. An alternate aircraft has been arranged to continue the journey to Chennai," the airline said.

The carrier also expressed regret over the disruption, adding:

"We regret the inconvenience caused to our customers due to this unforeseen situation and are making all efforts to minimise it, including offering refreshments and sharing timely updates."

Lithium-ion batteries, the type commonly found in power banks and portable electronic devices, are susceptible to a phenomenon known as thermal runaway, in which internal overheating escalates rapidly and can trigger a fire.

Aviation authorities across multiple countries have issued guidance on how passengers should store and handle such devices on board aircraft.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh