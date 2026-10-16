UK Names 1 African Country Whose Citizens Could Face a Complete Visa Ban

The UK Home Office issued Eritrea an ultimatum on Wednesday, October 15, 2026, demanding it accept deported nationals or face a complete visa ban

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood removed Eritrea's preferential visa processing for VIPs and government officials as an immediate first step

Eritreans were recorded as the most common nationality crossing the English Channel by small boat in the year ending June 2026

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Britain has drawn a firm line with Eritrea, warning the East African nation that its citizens could be barred entirely from entering the United Kingdom if the government in Asmara refuses to accept the return of Eritrean nationals who have no legal right to remain in Britain.

UK threatens full visa ban on African country as immigration row deepens. Photo credit: WPA Pool, Tpnagasima

Source: Getty Images

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood made the announcement on Wednesday, October 15, 2026, stating that Eritrea had exhausted every opportunity to cooperate through private diplomatic channels before the public warning was issued.

Mahmood confirmed that months of behind-the-scenes engagement had broken down after Eritrea abruptly halted its returns cooperation earlier in the year.

"Eritrea has had every chance to accept the return of criminals and those with no right to be in the UK," Mahmood said.

"My message to the Eritrean government is simple: take back your nationals or face a complete ban on your citizens entering the UK. I will not hesitate to impose further measures on other countries refusing to co-operate."

What the UK has put in place

As an immediate measure, the Home Office stripped Eritrea of preferential visa processing that had previously benefited its VIPs and government officials.

Eritrean diplomats based in Britain have also been restricted from travelling further than 60 kilometres beyond London without prior approval from the Foreign Office, a direct mirror of the limitations Eritrea imposes on British officials stationed in Asmara.

The urgency behind the decision is tied partly to migration figures. Eritreans were recorded as the most common nationality crossing the English Channel on small boats in the year ending June 2026, making the absence of a functioning returns agreement a pressing concern for the Home Office.

Three countries have already backed down

Mahmood first introduced the policy of using visa penalties against uncooperative countries during her opening week as Home Secretary.

Angola, Namibia, and the Democratic Republic of Congo have all faced similar pressure and subsequently chose to strengthen their returns cooperation with Britain.

Eritrea is the first country to move past the warning stage into the formal application of visa restrictions. Mahmood made clear that further escalation remains possible if Asmara does not act swiftly to restore cooperation.

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Source: YEN.com.gh