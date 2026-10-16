The UK government warned Eritrea it faces a complete ban on its citizens entering Britain if it does not begin accepting deported nationals

Eritrean VIPs have already lost fast-track visa access to the UK as a first wave of punitive measures

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood issued a direct ultimatum to the Eritrean government on October 15, 2026

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The United Kingdom has threatened Eritrea with a blanket visa ban unless the country begins accepting the return of its nationals who are in Britain illegally or have been convicted of criminal offences.

The warning, issued on 15 October 2026 via a post by the UK Home Office on X, marks a significant escalation in the British government's efforts to compel non-cooperative countries to accept deportation flights.

The UK has threatened Eritrea with a complete visa ban unless it accepts deported nationals. Image credit: WPA Pool, Richard Newstead/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Eritrea's refusal to accept returns

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood confirmed that Eritrean VIPs had already been stripped of fast-track access to UK visas as an initial measure. She stated that Eritrea had been given ample opportunity to engage in returns co-operation but had declined, unlike other countries facing similar pressure from the UK government.

"Eritrea has had every chance to accept the return of criminals and those with no right to be in the UK," Mahmood said. "Unlike other countries, it has refused."

The Home Secretary directed her message squarely at the Eritrean government, warning that a total prohibition on Eritrean citizens entering the United Kingdom would follow if the country did not rapidly change course.

"My message to the Eritrean government is simple: take back your nationals or face a complete ban on your citizens entering the UK," she said.

Further measures threatened against other countries

Mahmood also broadened her warning beyond Eritrea, signalling that other nations refusing to accept deported migrants could face similar consequences.

"I will not hesitate to impose further measures on other countries refusing to co-operate," she said.

The announcement places Eritrea under direct diplomatic pressure, with the prospect of a full visa ban representing one of the most severe non-military tools available to the British government in managing immigration enforcement.

The use of visa restrictions as leverage over deportation agreements reflects a broader strategy the UK has pursued with several countries where removal of failed asylum seekers and foreign criminals has proved difficult to execute.

UK names 34 countries eligible for ETA entry

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that the UK had announced a list of 34 European countries and territories whose citizens are eligible to enter Britain using an Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA).

The ETA is a digital travel permission that allows qualifying nationals to visit England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

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Source: YEN.com.gh