Leading Audience Engagement Website ’21 Leading Audience Engagement Website ’21

Global site navigation

UK Announces Special Visa Route for Foreign Military Personnel and Their Families
Europe

UK Announces Special Visa Route for Foreign Military Personnel and Their Families

by  Jeffrey Owusu-Mensah
2 min read
  • The UK Home Office published immigration rules outlining a dedicated visa route for foreign military personnel and civilian defence employees stationed in the country
  • NATO forces members and Australian Department of Defence employees qualify, along with their partners and dependent children
  • The route comes with a notable restriction that could affect how long-term applicants plan their future in the UK

PAY ATTENTION: Mark YEN.com.gh as a preferred source, and our content will appear higher in your Google feed!

The United Kingdom government has released official immigration rules detailing a dedicated visa route for foreign military personnel, select civilian employees, and eligible family members residing in or relocating to the country.

UK immigration rules, NATO forces in the UK, foreign military personnel, Australian Department of Defence employees, UK military visa, military visa eligibility, UK visa for defence employees, UK military visa settlement rules
UK names the family members who qualify for special visas through foreign military personnel.
Source: Getty Images

According to guidance published by the UK Home Office, the route covers members of International Armed Forces and International Civilian Employees attached to NATO forces or the Australian Department of Defence. Partners and dependent children of qualifying individuals are also permitted to apply under the same framework.

Who qualifies for the UK Military Visa route

The policy draws on protections embedded in two existing pieces of British legislation: the Immigration Act 1971 and the Visiting Forces Act 1952. Personnel who already qualify for exemption from standard immigration control under either Act are covered by this route.

Read also

Ireland government ends visa-free access for citizens of 3 countries from 2026

PAY ATTENTION: Follow YEN's WhatsApp channel for a daily dose of breaking news on the go!

Applications can be submitted from within the United Kingdom or from abroad, offering flexibility to those who are already posted in the country as well as those yet to arrive.

However, the rules are explicit about who falls outside the scope of this pathway. Members of International Reserve Forces are not eligible, and neither are civilians serving in a supporting role to a reserve force. Individuals in either category must pursue alternative immigration routes.

UK Military Visa: Key limitations of the route

Perhaps the most significant aspect of this visa category is what it does not offer: a path to permanent residence. Regardless of how long a qualifying individual remains in the UK under this route, the time spent cannot count towards indefinite leave to remain or settlement.

This firmly positions the route as a temporary status mechanism, intended to accommodate foreign military and civilian defence personnel for the duration of their posting or assignment rather than as a long-term immigration option.

Read also

New Zealand lists visa requirements for citizens of 4 countries to join the army

The framework reflects the UK's broader approach to managing the presence of allied defence personnel on British soil, balancing operational flexibility with clear boundaries around immigration status.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Jeffrey Owusu-Mensah avatar

Jeffrey Owusu-Mensah (HOD Entertainment) Jeffrey is the Head of the Entertainment Desk and a graduate of the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ) with over 15 years of experience in journalism. He started as a reporter with Ghana News Agency (GNA). He joined Primnewsghana.com in 2016 as an editor. He moved to YEN.com.gh in 2017 as an editor and has risen to his current position. You can contact him via e-mail: j.owusu-mensah@yen.com.gh

Hot:
Soccer field vs football field Ghana weather alert Category d schools Category b schools Category b schools