Denmark Confirms Foreigners Can Join Its Military Without Danish Citizenship, Lists 4 Conditions
- Denmark's government published official guidance confirming that foreign nationals residing in the country are eligible to apply for military service
- Applicants must register for Forsvarets Dag, the Danish military's assessment day, through the country's self-service portal
- The Danish government outlined 4 key conditions it considers when assessing a foreign national's application to serve
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Foreign nationals living in Denmark can apply to serve in the Danish armed forces without first obtaining Danish citizenship, according to official guidance published by the Danish government on its resident information portal.
The policy sets out a structured framework for non-citizens interested in military service, marking a clear position from authorities on who qualifies to apply.
Denmark Army: How foreign nationals can apply
The first step for any eligible applicant is to register for Forsvarets Dag, the Danish military's official assessment day, through Denmark's national self-service portal.
Registration signals intent and kicks off the formal assessment process.
The 4 conditions Denmark evaluates for army applicants
Beyond simply residing in Denmark, the government has identified four specific factors that guide its evaluation of foreign applicants.
These are:
- whether the applicant currently lives in Denmark
- whether they hold a valid residence and work permit
- the strength of their existing ties to Danish society
- whether they have applied for or plan to pursue Danish citizenship
The framework makes it evident that residency alone is not sufficient. Authorities take a broader view of how settled and integrated an applicant is within the country. Those with temporary permits or limited connections to Denmark may find it more difficult to gain approval compared with applicants who are more deeply rooted in Danish life.
Crucially, the guidance does not prescribe a minimum period of residency or draw hard boundaries around permit categories. Each application is instead assessed individually, taking into account the full circumstances of the person applying.
This means the outcome for any given applicant will depend largely on how compelling their overall profile appears to Danish authorities, with long-term commitment to the country appearing to carry considerable weight in the process.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Jeffrey Owusu-Mensah (HOD Entertainment) Jeffrey is the Head of the Entertainment Desk and a graduate of the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ) with over 15 years of experience in journalism. He started as a reporter with Ghana News Agency (GNA). He joined Primnewsghana.com in 2016 as an editor. He moved to YEN.com.gh in 2017 as an editor and has risen to his current position. You can contact him via e-mail: j.owusu-mensah@yen.com.gh