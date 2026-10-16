Denmark's government published official guidance confirming that foreign nationals residing in the country are eligible to apply for military service

Applicants must register for Forsvarets Dag, the Danish military's assessment day, through the country's self-service portal

The Danish government outlined 4 key conditions it considers when assessing a foreign national's application to serve

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Foreign nationals living in Denmark can apply to serve in the Danish armed forces without first obtaining Danish citizenship, according to official guidance published by the Danish government on its resident information portal.

Denmark explains how foreigners can join its military without becoming citizens. Photo credit: Erman Gunes

Source: Getty Images

The policy sets out a structured framework for non-citizens interested in military service, marking a clear position from authorities on who qualifies to apply.

Denmark Army: How foreign nationals can apply

The first step for any eligible applicant is to register for Forsvarets Dag, the Danish military's official assessment day, through Denmark's national self-service portal.

Registration signals intent and kicks off the formal assessment process.

The 4 conditions Denmark evaluates for army applicants

Beyond simply residing in Denmark, the government has identified four specific factors that guide its evaluation of foreign applicants.

These are:

whether the applicant currently lives in Denmark whether they hold a valid residence and work permit the strength of their existing ties to Danish society whether they have applied for or plan to pursue Danish citizenship

The framework makes it evident that residency alone is not sufficient. Authorities take a broader view of how settled and integrated an applicant is within the country. Those with temporary permits or limited connections to Denmark may find it more difficult to gain approval compared with applicants who are more deeply rooted in Danish life.

Crucially, the guidance does not prescribe a minimum period of residency or draw hard boundaries around permit categories. Each application is instead assessed individually, taking into account the full circumstances of the person applying.

This means the outcome for any given applicant will depend largely on how compelling their overall profile appears to Danish authorities, with long-term commitment to the country appearing to carry considerable weight in the process.

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Source: YEN.com.gh