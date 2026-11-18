Sweden's Migration Agency published updated income requirements that work permit holders must meet to bring their families into the country in 2026

The new thresholds vary depending on how many family members a permit holder intends to sponsor, with figures rising significantly for larger households

Ghanaians living and working in Sweden are among those affected by the updated rules, which could shape family reunion plans for many diaspora residents

Sweden has officially released updated income requirements that work permit holders must satisfy before they can sponsor their family members to join them in the country.

The Swedish Migration Agency confirmed the new thresholds, which came into effect in 2026 and apply to anyone seeking to bring a spouse, partner, or child to Sweden under family reunification arrangements.

Sweden sets minimum income for work permit holders sponsoring their families in 2026. Photo credit: RealPeopleGroup/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Income thresholds for family sponsorship

The requirements are structured according to the number of dependants a permit holder wishes to bring in.

A worker intending to sponsor a spouse or partner alone must demonstrate a monthly income of at least SEK 13,000, which is roughly GH¢16,000.

For those wishing to bring a spouse and one child, the required figure rises to SEK 17,000, or approximately GH¢20,900.

Sponsoring a spouse alongside two children demands a minimum monthly income of SEK 21,000, equivalent to around GH¢25,800.

Where three children are involved, the threshold climbs to SEK 24,000, about GH¢29,500.

The highest bracket covers those bringing a spouse and four or more children, for whom a monthly income of at least SEK 27,000, roughly GH¢33,200, is required.

The Swedish authorities emphasised that applicants must be able to demonstrate stable and sufficient earnings, not simply meet the threshold at a single point in time.

What this means for Ghanaians in Sweden

The updated rules carry direct implications for Ghanaians residing in Sweden on work permits.

Sweden hosts a growing Ghanaian diaspora community, many of whom entered the country through employment pathways and have since established professional lives there.

For those hoping to reunite with spouses or children still living in Ghana, meeting the income conditions will be a critical step.

Workers in lower-paid sectors may find the thresholds more challenging to satisfy, particularly when sponsoring larger families.

Sweden's approach mirrors a broader trend across European Union and Schengen-area countries, where income-based conditions for family reunification have become increasingly stringent.

Prospective applicants are encouraged to consult the Swedish Migration Agency directly for guidance on documentation and eligibility before submitting a family reunification application.

Sweden updates rules for dual nationals

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that Sweden had passed new legislation that would change how citizenship was treated for people who held dual nationality.

The new rules introduced conditions that could affect thousands of Swedes who also held citizenship in another country.

Ghanaians living in Sweden with dual nationality needed to understand how the changes applied to their status.

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Source: YEN.com.gh