Ghanaian musician Article Wan has paid a courtesy visit to Afro-Arab Group President and Founder, Ambassador Alhaji Salamu Amadu, ahead of his music anniversary celebration

The award-winning artiste is preparing to celebrate 10 years in the Ghanaian music industry with a special event scheduled for December 12, 2026, in Accra

Article Wan personally invited the businessman and philanthropist to attend the anniversary celebration, which is expected to attract music lovers and industry personalities

Award-winning Ghanaian musician Article Wan has paid a courtesy visit to the President and Founder of Afro-Arab Group of Companies, Ambassador Alhaji Salamu Amadu, ahead of his 10th anniversary celebration in the music industry.

Article Wan celebrates 10 years in music, invites prominent businessman to event

Source: UGC

The musician visited the businessman as part of preparations for the anniversary event scheduled for Saturday, December 12, 2026, at Abbosey Okai in Accra.

During their meeting, Article Wan personally extended an invitation to Ambassador Alhaji Salamu Amadu, seeking his presence at the celebration marking a decade of his musical career.

The visit also formed part of the artiste's engagements with prominent personalities and stakeholders ahead of the event.

Article Wan prepares for 10th anniversary

The upcoming celebration marks a significant milestone for Article Wan, who has spent the past decade building his reputation in Ghana's entertainment industry.

Known for his distinctive musical style and popular songs, the artiste has established a loyal following and contributed to the country's music scene.

The December 12 event will provide an opportunity for Article Wan to celebrate his achievements while appreciating the fans and individuals who have supported his career over the years.

Music lovers, entertainment industry personalities and other invited guests are expected to attend the anniversary celebration at Abbosey Okai.

Article Wan invites Afro-Arab Group president

Ambassador Alhaji Salamu Amadu, who received the musician during the courtesy visit, is a Ghanaian businessman and philanthropist recognised for his involvement in youth empowerment and community development.

As the President and Founder of Afro-Arab Group of Companies, he has been involved in various business and social initiatives.

Watch the Instagram video below:

Article Wan's decision to personally invite him reflects the musician's efforts to involve influential personalities in the celebration of his decade-long musical journey.

The anniversary is expected to honour Article Wan's accomplishments over the past 10 years while setting the stage for the next chapter of his career.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh