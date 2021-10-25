A Nigerian man identified as Yakubu Oniyakuya aka Bizzyaski has opened a tattoo shop in the United States

The Nigerian man was celebrated by his White and Black friends in the US who graced the launching of the tattoo shop

Artiste and social media influencer Tunde Ednut also took to Instagram to celebrate Yakubu, describing the latter as the first Nigerian to open a tattoo shop in the US

A Nigerian man identified as Yakubu Oniyakuya aka Bizzyaski has been celebrated by his White and Black friends in the United States after opening a tattoo shop in the North American country.

Taking to his Instagram page to share a video of the beautiful moment, social media influencer Tunde Ednut said Yakubu is the first Nigerian to open a tattoo shop in the US.

Yakubu Oniyakuya has been celebrated for opening a tattoo shop in the United States. Photo credit: @mufasatundeednut

According to Tunde Ednut, Yakubu's achievement is a "Grammy for Nigerian tattoo industry".

In the video, both Whites and Blacks hailed Yakubu who soon became emotional in the course of the celebration.

The Nigerian man kept wiping his tears of joy as his friends celebrated one of the most beautiful days of his life with him.

Social media reacts

Nigerians on social media soon flooded the comment section of the post to celebrate Yakubu.

An Instagram user with the handle @iamknifymusic said:

"Greatness."

@flavourblanco wrote:

"The first???? Reallyyy?"

@oluwafemco_rst commented:

"My class mate. Blown everywhere."

@etta_xoxo said:

"Awwwwwn."

