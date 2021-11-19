US Star Actor Will Smith Confuses Fans With New Goatee Beard

Will Smith confused many of his fans when he appeared in a TV show rocking a goatee without a moustache

The superstar was a guest on BBC's The One Show when many of his fans questioned the way he looked

The Hollywood actor and Jada Pinkett's man appeared in the show to promote his new movie, King Richard

Will Smith confused his fans recently when he appeared on a TV show without his moustache. The Hollywood superstar was a guest on BBC's The One Show when some of his fans couldn't recognise him.

Will Smith confuses a lot of his fans with his new goatee beard. Image: @willsmith

Source: UGC

The actor was doing a virtual interview to promote his new movie, King Richard. Many fans shared that he looks different without the moustache as he is only rocking a goatee beard.

Some fans suspect that Jada Pinkett's boo has done some work on his face, according to Hello Magazine. Others shared that they don't like the way Will Smith shaved his facial hair.

Peeps from across the globe took to Twitter to share their thoughts on Will Smith's new look. Check out some of their comments below:

@demsdoinggood said:

"What in the world did Will Smith do to his face?????"

@MissJ_Cierra wrote:

"Something about Will Smith’s face lately ain’t been sitting right with me."

@deedubuya said:

"Did will smith have work done on his face?? Them cheekbones been looking kinda tight lately."

@Honei_Ginger commented:

"Has anyone else noticed how Will Smith looks different in the face? Like idk what it is, but it’s not right."

@Sawdaqah wrote:

"I hate how Will Smith has his face shaved."

@jimmympf01 added:

"That’s not Will Smith surely? Has he had some face implants?"

