Loving Grandpa Agrees to Wear Women's Wigs in Support of Granddaughter's Salon

The grandpa sat patiently as his granddaughter flowered his head with a lady's wig

Netizens who saw the video of the grandpa rocking a wig were impressed and duly lauded him for being such a cool granddad

The old man agreed to rock the wig in a bid to support and promote his granddaughter's salon business

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Grandparents have tight bonds with their grandchildren more than they do with their own children.

A female mannequin with a wig. Photo: Afro Siri.

Source: Facebook

Cool grandpa

This has been confirmed several through research and real-life experiences.

Well, a US-based grandfather recently warmed hearts on social media after agreeing to be used as a ''guinea pig'' by his granddaughter.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

In a bid to promote his granddaughter's salon and attract more customers, the grandpa allowed his grandkid to work on his hair.

The grandpa sat patiently as his granddaughter attacked a women's wig on his head.

Video of the old man receiving his hair treatment was shared online by the excited granddaughter on Instagram.

In the video, the grandpa can be seen chilling inside the salon and looking all puzzled as the granddaughter worked on his wig.

He was also captured seated outside the salon with his wig flowering his head.

Fans react

The old man's gesture impressed many netizens who camped on the comments section of his granddaughter's post to laud both.

@showthemtellthem:

"Cherish your grandpa! Many of us didn’t get this experience at all! You’re doing great! I’m not a wig wearer, but I’ll be sharing your info "

@melanin_dollbaby:

"God bless this man with 100 more years!! Grandpas are the best!! "

@hotcocoa77:

"I love this! Makes me miss my grandfather "

@chocochip90:

"Chile that smoke break was everything,"

The exciting moment comes barely two weeks after TUKO.co.ke reported that a recent study had revealed grandmothers are more connected to their grandchildren more than their own children.

The new study has confirmed that some grandmothers have a deeper bond with their grandchildren than their own children.

Grandmothers and grandchildren bond

The study was published by James Riling of Emory University in Atlanta in The Royal Society.

To effectively conduct the study, Riling's team picked and studied 50 grandmothers with at least one biological grandchild between three and 12 years old.

Riling's team started the study by measuring brain function as the grandmothers viewed photos of their grandchildren and unknown kids.

The participants were also asked to view pictures of the same-sex parents of the grandchildren and some of unknown adults.

Riling's team discovered that grandmothers viewing their grandchildren's photos activated part of their brains that involved emotional empathy and movement.

On the flip side, the researcher found out that grandmothers showed stronger activation in an area of the brain associated with cognitive empathy while viewing photos of their adult children.

Source: Yen