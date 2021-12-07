Billionaire Elon Musk was the talk of the town on Twitter after showing off his unique new haircut

The Saffa-born entrepreneur's peculiar cut had peeps comparing him to North Korea's Supreme Leader Kim Jung-un

A funnybone-tickling snap of Musk's fresh hairstyle was shared online and left tweeps in stitches

South African-born billionaire Elon Musk's latest haircut has the internet in stitches. The Tesla CEO seems to have shaved his head but kept a good amount of hair chilling on the top in a wavy form.

After Kanye West's peculiar haircut, it seems that peeps are not paying more attention to how the rich and famous wear their locks. The 50-year-old lost quite a bit of hair back in the day and now the Twitterverse is discussing the possibility of hair plugs.

Tweeps also shared images of pop culture faves to make comparisons to Musk's new style. Some netizens even posted snaps of North Korea's Supreme Leader Kim Jung-un.

Elon Musk's fresh haircut has the internet comparing him to people such as North Korea's Supreme Leader Kim Jung-un. Image: CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP and Diggzy / Jesa / REX

A post about Musk's new cut was shared on Twitter by @TravisAllen02 and gained over 2 600 likes.

Below are some of the funny responses Musk's new style received:

@highfactdiet said:

"Old enough to have grandchildren, pretends to be 27. Sad."

@Jcapua shared:

"He has perfected the evil villain look."

@Michael_Cook64 asked:

"Do you mean he did that on purpose?!?"

@franzjaeger_ber also asked:

"Did he try to become a look-alike to Kim Jong-un?"

@lord_snorkel responded with:

"His brain gets too hot so he installed side panel heat exchangers..."

@AbbottReplace added:

"That’s the pandemic cut when you can’t give yourself a proper fade."

Elon Musk spills the tea on why he left Mzansi at the age of 17, blames the South African Army

In other Musk news, YEN.com.gh previously reported that a video circulating on social media caught the eye of South Africans after world-renowned businessman Elon Musk shared his reasoning behind leaving South Africa.

In the clip posted on TikTok by user @incomeparent, Musk revealed that he left Mzansi at the young age of 17 as a way to avoid being forced into the South African Army. Born in Pretoria, the founder and current CEO of SpaceX is the richest man in the world with a whopping nett worth of over $255 billion.

With his heart set on improving the lives of humanity and the environment, Musk has dedicated a large portion of his time and focus to the pursuit of coal alternatives for generating power.

