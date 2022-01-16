Kanye West Spotted at Daughter’s Birthday Party.

Kanye West shared a video asking fans for support, claiming he had not been given the address to his daughter's birthday party

The rapper said he was not going to allow his baby mama and kid's grandma to play games on him as he wanted to be there for his kids

The Donda creator was later on seen at the party and seemed to be enjoying his time with his daughter

Kanye West was one of the guests at his daughter, Chigaco, after nearly missing the party - thanks to the Kardashians.

Kanye West and Chicago ready to destroy the piñata. Photo: Hollywoodunlocked/Page Six.

This is after the rapper went on social media while driving in his car to notify fans that he was not told where the party would be and wished his daughter a public birthday.

On Saturday, January 15, the Kardashian's held a joint birthday party to celebrate Kylie Jenner's daughter Stormi and Kim Kardashian's Chicago's fourth birthday.

Kardashians playing games

In his video, Kanye said these kinds of games have affected his health, and he was going to take control of his narrative this year by being the best Ye version of a father.

He said he was sharing the clip for support from his fans, adding he had asked Tristan Thompson why he did not get the address because it would make his daughter think he was not there for her.

The musician said he was supposed to be in Miami recording his album, but his schedule is based on being there for his kids.

He accused his baby mama and grandmother of playing games "like this", adding he would not let that happen.

Kanye spotted at the party

In footage from the birthday party shared online, the rapper could be seen speaking to Kris Jenner, and there appeared to be no hostility between them.

He was also spotted helping Chicago break her piñata, holding her up and swinging with her.

Sources close to Kim have also disclosed that the mother of four was shocked by the allegations as Kanye was considered even in the birthday arrangements.

Kanye aims dig at Kim's lover

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Kanye indicated he is not okay with the mother of his four kids dating comedian Pete Davidson.

The Jesus Walks rapper took a swipe at Davidson in his new song dubbed My Life Was Never Eazy featuring The Game.

A snippet of the yet to be released song was leaked on the internet, and Kanye made his feelings towards the comedian known.

Kanye recounts his road accident in 2002 while hitting out at Davidson in the song.

"God saved me from the crash, just so I can beat Pete Davidson," Kanye raps in part.

