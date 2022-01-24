A heartwarming father and son moment has left many gushing and singles wishing they had kids

In the cute video, the boy spoke like an adult as he welcomed his dad from work with both of them greeting each other with punched fists

One of the highpoints of the video was the moment the boy professed love to his father and got a lovely response

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Apart from relationships between lovers, another cute relationship is one that exists between parents and their kids.

A short video capturing a lovely father-son moment has melted hearts on social media.

The kid professed love to his father Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by @mufasatundeednut

Source: Instagram

The video shared by @mufasatundeednut on Instagram starts with a little boy anticipating his dad's return from work.

The kid professed love to his father

As the man made his way into the apartment through the entrance, the kid jumps up in excitement on seeing him, both of them then greeted with punched fists.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Like an adult, the kid asked his dad if he went to work to which the dad responded in the affirmative.

Speaking into the video recorder, the kid gushed about his dad being happy to see him and went on to expressly tell his dad how happy he is to also see him.

The excited kid then professed love to his dad. His father responded with a 'I love you too' and carried the boy.

Watch the video below:

Social media users react

@adeolamabel opined:

"Our own time.

"If daddy come back from work.

"We will run to our room.

"Who born us well.

"He must not meet us for sitting room."

@officialsalvatorecharles stated:

"Nothing will ever beat this. When your kid jumps out of excitement because you are in the same room as him/her that’s blessing man."

@sammycartoon remarked:

"Chaiii I want go house I miss my babies everyday I am out here struggling to make ends meet,but trust me their presence is contagious and I miss them every minute…Chaiii make una marry start to born oh!!! Family sweet oh no mind the yeye things online oh! Yes not all family/marriages are sweet but you can actually make yours work and be happy in it."

@zeemmills said:

"Lol. Na this part wey sweet em go show person. Show us school fees, electricity bills, diaper money nd d rest. Mk fear fit catch us small."

Kid cries uncontrollably as mum says they are no longer best friends

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that a little kid had cried uncontrollably after his mum said he is no longer her best friend.

In a video that was posted on Instagram by Nigerian artiste and social media influencer Tunde Ednut, the boy was heartbroken and couldn't control his outburst of tears after his mum picked his dad over him.

The little kid has his mum as his best friend and he expected her to reciprocate by choosing him as her besty, but she chose his dad over him.

When the mum realised that the little man has become emotional, she changed her mind and finally chose him as her best friend. The boy immediately stopped crying and wiped his tears.

Source: YEN.com.gh