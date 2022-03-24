US thespians Vanessa Hudgens, Terrence J and fashion designer Brandon Maxwell have been announced as the hosts of The Oscars Red Carpet Show this coming Sunday

According to Variety, the producers of the pre-show before the actually Oscars show Will packer and Shayla Cowan revealed the news on Wednesday

The Asking For It star's fans shared that they are looking forward to watching her interview some of the biggest names in Hollywood as they walk on the red carpet

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

The hosts of The Oscars Red Carpet Show have been announced. Asking For It star Vanessa Hudgens, TV host Terrence J and fashion designer Brandon Maxwell have been revealed as the hosts of the official pre-show for the 94th Oscars on Sunday, 27 March.

Vanessa Hudgens and Terrence J will host the Oscars red carpet show. Image: @vanessahudgens, @terrencej

Source: Instagram

Vanessa's fans took to social media to share how excited they are to watch their faves interview Hollywood superstars as they walk on the red carpet. Some even shared that they'll not watch the main show but will tune in to the pre-show because Vanessa is hosting it.

Variety reports that the announcement of the hosts was made by producers Will Packer and Shayla Cowan on Wednesday. Peeps took to Twitter to share their thoughts on Vanessa Hudgens bagging the all-important hosting gig.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

@bobabussy commented:

"This and Beyoncé performing actually makes me wanna watch for once! I’ll be turning it off after seeing both though."

@missamericana96 said:

"We actually get better pre-show hosts than the actual main show."

@RedKnight491 wrote:

"She's hot. She's about to bring the views."

@AcctSupport added:

"Law will be styling her. Expect her look to be lit."

Chris Brown, Mario and Tank praised for their Old Skool R&B performances

In other entertainment news, YEN.com.gh reported that Chris Brown, Mario and Tank performed at Umar Kamani's birthday party on Tuesday night, 22 March. The talented singers performed their Old Skool R&B hits during the celebration.

Christina Milan also made Umar's birthday extra special when she took the spotlight and dipped it low. The fans of all the artists who performed during the night said they took them on a trip down memory lane.

The Shade Room took to Instagram and posted clips from Chris, Mario, Tank and Christina's performances. R&B lovers took to the the comment section to share their reactions to the unplugged performances. A fan ejking21 wrote:

"Man, this was such a dope night, it felt like old times with everybody!! And y’all forgot Snoop came out and blessed us too!!!!"

Source: YEN.com.gh