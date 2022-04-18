American rapper Rick Ross toured the African continent over the weekend and he shared the love with several less fortunate members of the society

The superstar hang out with a few individuals in different slums in Angola as he interacted with Africans

Rick took photos with many people around those areas and he graciously gave out money to the needy

Famous US rapper Rick Ross has demonstrated immense love for the continent of Africa and its people.

Rick said he felt it was not enough for American musicians to support African artistes and for that reason, he woke up in Africa, feeling to share the love with those who present his brand in Africa.

Rick shares love with people in slums

The rapper shared a series of videos on Instagram depicting him strolling in slums during his Angolan visit.

In the clip, Rick could be seen freely interacting with people who had gathered to wave at him.

He selectively took photos with some of them and even gave them money as a way of spreading love.

One could notice that the Hip Hop star was giving money to the most deserving ones as he judged by their appearance e.

Rick also promised to sign two African artistes at his Maybach Record Label as a way of nurturing talents from Africa.

Many fans laud the rapper for humbling himself and showing love to the commoners.

Rick Ross buys himself classic Chevy

Rick Ross went on a shopping spree on his 46th birthday and bought himself a cool classic 1995 Chevy.

The Maybach Music founder showed off expensive cars in his parking before getting to the expensive car.

"Let me show you the birthday gift I bought myself, that 1955 Chevvy right here, I'm naming it Arthur Fonzarelli. This is the ride your grandmother used to be picked up in and she would drop dead," he said.

He showed off the engine of the jade green classic car, which matched his shoes.

His fellow rappers and fans continued to wish him a happy birthday while congratulating him on getting the sleek whip.

