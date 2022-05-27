US actress Yara Shahidi took to her timeline to post amazing snaps she took at her graduation ceremony at Harvard University

The excited Grown-ish star shared that she's proud to be part of the prestigious university's Class of 2020 after receiving her qualification

Celeb friends and fans of the star, who plays the role of Zoey Johnson, took to her timeline to congratulate her for completing her studies

Yara Shahidi is finally a Harvard graduate. The stunning actress took to social media to share her amazing graduation snaps. The star completed her final thesis just a few months back and she's now a proud graduate.

'Grownish' star Yara Shahidi is a new Harvard graduate.

Source: UGC

The US thespian stars in popular sitcom, Grown-ish. She portrays the character of Zoey Johnson. She's just proved to the world that she's a beauty with brains. When she was not on set filming new scenes of the show, Yara was busy with her studies.

Taking to Instagram, the excited Yara shared that she's part of the prestigious university's Class of 2022. She captioned her post:

"A Harvard graduate #ITSOFFICIAL #CLASSOF2022."

Yara's celebrity friends and followers took to her comment section on the picture-sharing app to congratulate her.

joseiswriting commented:

"Deepest congratulations!"

kahlanabarfield wrote:

"Sooooo proud of you, Yara!"

lala said:

"Amazing! Congrats! So proud of you."

danikaedwards wrote:

"She’s such a Bright young woman. I love this for her."

ylersphotos commented:

"You did it!"

iamjensears wrote:

"Rumble, young queen, rumble!"

asiamonetray added:

"Wowwww, congratulations. Truly such an inspiration."

Blind Lady Becomes First Person to Graduate with Accounting Degree from PSU

YEN.com.gh previously reported that in 2018, Sam Biyazin graduated with an Accounting degree from Portland State University, PSU, becoming the first blind student to attain the feat in the establishment.

The Ethiopian-born inspired many with her pioneering achievement as she paved the path for people like herself and abled students alike.

Originally, Biyazin was not born blind, but an accident left her visually impaired at age four, according to Devon Haskins of KGW News.

Source: YEN.com.gh