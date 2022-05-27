A Ghanaian immigrant, Metabel ''Metty'' Markwei, has made history in her family after relocating to the US some ten years ago

The determined lady has become the first person in her family to earn a master's in medicine from the Cleveland Clinic Lerner College of Medicine (CCLCM)

Metty attended Yale University for her undergrad and majored in medical anthropology and global health

When Metabel ''Metty'' Markwei first arrived in the United States of America (USA) as an immigrant, her goal was to achieve a college degree, and now she has more.

The first in her family to come to the US for college, Metty attended Yale University for her undergraduate and majored in medical anthropology and global health.

Cleveland Clinic reports that her initial goal was to learn how sociocultural and systemic forces shape healthcare, and her experiences along the way clarified her passion for women's health.

Attaining her master's

Ten years after relocating to the US from Ghana, Metty has obtained three degrees, including her master's from Cleveland Clinic Lerner College of Medicine (CCLCM) at John Hopkins University.

In March, she matched at her first-choice residency programme at Stanford Healthcare in California, where she trained to become an obstetrician-gynecologist.

After graduating, Metty has revealed that she is the first person in her family to graduate with a medical degree in her field in the US.

''For dreamer-girls ‘too soft spoken’ for surgical fields; #Firstgen immigrants with impossible odds; Black girls often the only in the room; Firsts of the family to walk this path and told to aim lower; Those whose quiet confidence in God is their hope forever Dreams come true,'' she said.

Metty has inspired many on social media. Read some of the comments below:

@Selfextubated commented:

''Congratulations dear Metty. I have witnessed just a little part of your journey, and it was more than enough to be amazed by it. Well deserved little sis! Hugs and kisses.''

@kwameaffoh commented:

''Congratulations Metty! You're an inspiration and an amazing one as such!''

@TYEASLEY1 said:

''YOU GOT THIS! Congratulations!''

@Selvaraj_15 commented:

''Don't worry about the colour. What you need is only your future.''

Source: YEN.com.gh