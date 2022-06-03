American - Ghanaian comedian, Michael Blackson , sparked hilarious reactions when he shared a post on social media

- , The funnyman shared a video of himself congratulating basketball legend, LeBron James for being a billionaire

Michael said he is also a billionaire but his billions are in Nigerian currency, citizens from Nigeria have trooped to the comment section of the post to share how they feel

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

An American-Ghanaian actor and comedian, Michael Blackson, got many Nigerians talking after making a not so cool remark about the value of the country's currency.

Michael passed a dig at the value of Nigeria's naira when he shared a video of himself congratulating basketball legend, LeBron James for becoming a billionaire in dollars.

Michael Blackson shades naira. Credit: @michaelblackson

Source: UGC

The funnyman said he is also a billionaire just that his billions are in Nigerian money, a statement that didn't sit well with many of his Nigerian followers.

Check out the post below:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Nigerians react to Michael Blackson's shade at naira

Social media users across the country have reacted differently to Michael Blackson's statement about being a billionaire in naira.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Officialbovi:

" Michael why??"

King_alonso14:

"Nigeria just collect stray bullet."

Dedokzee:

"Bro, delete that part you mentioned Nigeria or I make your money become Zimbabwe dollars."

Uncle.ifeanyi:

"Lol this guy done finish Nigeria."

Akpi_nwamama:

"Are you sick bro ?? Why would you talk down on Naira like that ??? Is Ghana cedis better than naira ??? Stop capping."

Yemmy_yemmy_entertainment:

"That’s some hard bullet towards us Nigerians Michael be careful."

Candyslot55:

"Are you sure you have a billion Naira?"

Davido predicts dollar is heading to N1k

In another news about the naira currency, Legit.ng previously reported that Nigerian singer, Davido made a financial prediction over the continuous depreciation of the Nigerian currency.

The Stand Strong crooner raised an alarm that the dollar is heading to a thousand naira per dollar and called for drastic action to be taken.

His statement sparked massive reactions online with many stating how the exchange rate is affecting them and their businesses.

Source: YEN.com.gh