Daphne Davis, 52, and her daughter Edriuna Davis, 26, have graduated from the Birmingham School of Law in the United States of America

They reportedly made history as the first mother-daughter duo to graduate at the same time in the establishment's history

After earning their law degrees, the woman and her daughter are preparing for the Alabama bar exam

A mother and her daughter have graduated from the Birmingham School of Law in the United States of America at the same time, making history in the establishment.

Daphne Davis, 52, and 26-year-old Edriuna Davis, reportedly become the first mother-daughter duo to graduate at the same time since the institution's inception in 1915.

The idea and quest to pursue law came to Daphne in 2009 while she meticulously gathered evidence for her divorce, and in 2017, she finally decided to return to school.

Studying at the same school

While at it, her daughter Edriuna earned her Bachelor of Science degree in Political Science from Tuskegee University and was accepted to several law schools in the same year.

Daphne's daughter entered the Birmingham School of Law where she had previously enrolled.

Overcoming challenges

Despite the challenges they experience as a family, the mother-daughter duo overcame them.

''I crossed the finish line, and my lesson was taught to my children ...,'' Daphne told the Birmingham Times, per Blacknews.

Edriuna was diagnosed with postpartum cardiomyopathy after giving birth to her son Denver during the summer semester of 2020 and suffered from heart failure but still managed to get through.

After earning their law degrees, the duo is preparing for the Alabama bar exam.

