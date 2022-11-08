African-American, Betty Ruth Russell, has celebrated a major milestone as she celebrated attaining 100 years with family and friends

The centenarian, who has lived many historic moments in the world, marked her big day on a sweet occasion surrounded by so much love

Russell moved to Washington, DC in 1941 and has lived in Prince George's County in the United States of America as well

A Black woman named Betty Ruth Russell celebrated attaining 100 years old surrounded by family and a few special friends.

Betty Ruth Russell has witnessed historical moments

In a video spotted by YEN.com.gh, Russell commemorated her momentous day with a birthday party, where she enjoyed her wheel of fortune cake.

The centenarian moved to Washington, DC, in the US in 1941 and has lived in Prince George's County as well. Russell has witnessed several historical moments, including the Pearl Harbor attacks, the Great Depression, and segregation.

Russell is a mother of descendants

The mother of many descendants, including two daughters, a grandson, and a great-grandson, enjoys game shows, crosswords, puzzles, and various card games.

Watch the video below:

