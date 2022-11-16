African-American, Thelma Jones, has earned her fifth-degree black belt in Isshinryu karate in the US

The nonagenarian from Southfield, Michigan, has been practicing karate for 50 years and is not quitting any time soon

Speaking to Black News, Jones said ''take care of your body, and mind, and think a situation through before you react''

Thelma Jones, a nonagenarian from Southfield, Michigan, recently earned her fifth-degree black belt in Isshinryu karate in the United States of America.

Photos of Thelma Jones. Credit: Black News.

Source: UGC

Thelma Jones is a tough Black woman

The 90-year-old Black woman has been practicing karate for half a century and continues taking karate lessons. Jones takes classes three times a week at Southfield Martial Arts, said Black News.

Willie Adams, her 77-year-old instructor with a 10th-degree black belt, described her as “tough”.

Thelma Jones uses her skills to fight off robbers

Aside from keeping fit with karate, Jones once used her skills to fight off criminals when she was 60. She was able to defend herself from robbers at a bus stop. Jones, who maintains her shape at her age, wants to motivate others to do the same.

''Take care of your body, and mind, and think a situation through before you react,'' she said, per Black News.

