Police Arrest Second Suspect in Destiny Udogie Gun Threat Case
- An unexpected twist has emerged in a high-profile London investigation, leaving fans and authorities on edge
- Fresh developments have intensified a months-long probe involving Mohammed Kudus's Tottenham teammate at the centre of a disturbing incident
- A breakthrough by detectives has pushed a sensitive case into a new phase, with key questions still unanswered
Authorities in London have reportedly detained a second individual as part of the ongoing investigation into the frightening incident involving Mohammed Kudus's Tottenham Hotspur teammate, Destiny Udogie.
The Premier League star and a friend were reportedly threatened with a firearm on September 6, prompting a major police effort to trace everyone connected to the confrontation.
The latest arrest marks a significant development. According to The Sun, detectives picked up a 41-year-old man on November 17, 2025, in London. Although the suspect was not taken in on firearms-related charges, officers believe he may have played a role in the wider plot surrounding the alleged threat.
Per reports, the police had been tracking his potential involvement for more than two months before finally making the move. He has since been released on bail as enquiries continue.
This follows the earlier arrest of a 31-year-old football agent, who was detained and bailed on suspicion of brandishing a gun during a heated exchange in Barnet, North London.
As stated by The Sun, a source familiar with the investigation described the recent arrest as a “breakthrough”, highlighting the seriousness with which the authorities are treating the case.
A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police confirmed both arrests, reiterating that investigations are ongoing as officers work to uncover the full picture behind the September incident.
Destiny Udogie speaks out after attack
For the first time since the incident, 23-year-old Udogie opened up about how the ordeal affected him and his family. Speaking to The Athletic, the Italian international expressed deep gratitude for the unwavering support he received from Tottenham during the difficult period.
“The club was there for me every day. I’m really thankful for everything they did to keep me and my family safe. Being in a big city like London, having that support meant a lot.”
Asked how the confrontation impacted him emotionally, Udogie admitted that the experience left him shaken.
“Of course. It’s not something you’d wish on anyone. It was a shock — but now we move forward.”
Udogie joined Spurs in 2022 from Udinese for around £18 million and has since become a key figure in their setup. Having already earned 12 caps for Italy, he remains in contention for the national team’s World Cup plans, should the Azzurri progress through their qualification play-offs.
Meanwhile, Tottenham boss Thomas Frank also commented on the situation, noting that players and staff rallied around the defender. He stressed that while he could not speak extensively due to legal restrictions, the club had done everything possible to provide support.
