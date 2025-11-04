Ebo Noah Preaches in Kasoa, Revives Flood Prophecy Following Jamaica’s Devastating Hurricane
- Ebo Noah preached on the streets of Kasoa, claiming the great flood would still occur on December 25, 2025
- The controversial prophet dismissed biblical teachings, stating his prophecy was a divine vision, not scripture-based
- Reactions from Ghanaians varied, with some questioning his claims and others mocking his predicted flood event
Controversial Ghanaian seer and prophet Ebo Noah has sparked reactions on social media after he was spotted preaching passionately on the streets of Kasoa.
In the video spotted by YEN.com.gh, the supposed prophet continued with his central message of a prophecy about a great flood that would occur on December 25, 2025.
Ebo Noah spotted preaching at Kasoa
In the video, he wore his usual tattered, sack-like garment, navigating through the market's vibrant stalls and engaging with passersby with the reminder of the doom he had foreseen.
While preaching, he disclosed that he and his followers had prepared for the event by building ten arks for those willing to enter into it.
During his street sermon, he was questioned by another man who had shown interest in his supposed prophecy. He was questioned by the man who pointed out the biblical promise that God would never destroy the world again with a flood.
Ebo Noah dismisses this, stating that his message was not a prophecy derived from scripture but a direct 'vision' from God.
He clarified that he doesn't base his teachings on the Bible but on what had been divinely shown to him.
He further insisted that the flood was coming and he, along with his followers, was preparing for it.
In the video, he continued to urge people to take his warning seriously.
Ebo Noah is a figure of both intrigue and contention since his prophecy gained traction. However, the recent events in Jamaica, where Hurricane Melissa caused unprecedented devastation, have added a layer of urgency to his claims.
The hurricane, one of the strongest Atlantic storms on record, left miles of decimated communities and raised questions about the preparedness for such natural calamities.
Watch the video of Ebo Noah preaching in Kasoa below:
Ghanaians react to Ebo Noah's prophecy
YEN.com.gh collected reactions from Ghanaians who watched the video on X. Some of the comments are below.
@IdanBarnes said:
"So on 25th December, the whole world is coming to Ghana to enter the ark? Abodam no good oo.
@AnaabFrostie commented:
"December 25th of what year? He will tell you that he didn't mention a year when it doesn't happen this year. This guy has studied stupid religious groups and has seen that they are the best path to riches in Ghana."
@evils_only wrote:
"I don’t understand why Christians don’t believe this man but believe the Noah in Bible. What is the difference between this man and Noah, tell me?"
@nolovelost007
"Charley, if there’s no droplet of rain on the said date, we for put this man in a mental institute to evaluate his psyche, tbf."
Ebo Noah shares ark construction update
YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that Ebo Noah was captured in a video focusing on the construction of some compartments needed in the ark to accommodate the belongings of those he believes will join him in this biblical endeavour.
He seemed to be properly back on his feet after the worrisome incident he had while at sea. While reminding the public about the flood, he decided to showcase the recent progress of the ark.
His colleague was seen working on some wooden construction.
