Ebo Noah shared details about his preparations, disclosing he is building ten arks for the predicted flood

He clarified that the arks would be stationed in one undisclosed location, awaiting further divine instructions

The Ghanaian seer sparked mixed reactions from Ghanaians who watched the update on social media

Ebo Noah, the Ghanaian seer known for his prediction on the date of a worldwide flood, has shared further details about his preparations and the location of his ark on the due date.

Ghanaian seer Ebo Noah shares an update on the location where people can board the ark on December 25, 2025. Photo credit: Ebo Jesus. Image source: TikTok

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that the supposed prophet, Ebo Noah, shared a vision of saving humanity from a global flood on December 25, 2025, by building an ark, much like the one in the biblical story of Noah.

In a recent update, during a conversation with a lady, Ebo Noah shared a glimpse of how the day would be on the set date, along with the location of the ark.

He clarified that he is building ten arks, all of which will be located in a single place. However, he had yet to disclose the exact location of the stationed arks.

He emphasised that this location would be the central point for everyone, regardless of their location, to come and board.

Ebo Noah shares update on ark onboarding

According to him, he is still in prayer to receive the exact location from God. He assured the public that the announcement would be made in due time.

Ebo Noah remained firm that the date of his vision had not changed. When asked about the logistics of boarding, he confirmed that the ark will depart on schedule, even if some are not ready.

Ebo Noah shares details about his preparations for the end-of-the-world flood on December 25, 2025. Photo credit: Ebo Jesus. Image source: TikTok

He also made a distinction, stating that his warning is not a "prophecy" in the traditional sense but a "vision" he received directly from God. He insists he is simply relaying what he was shown.

In his words:

"I want to tell you, this is not a prophecy. It is a vision that I saw. Okay. I don't want anyone to say I'm just saying things. It's a vision that I saw, and I'm telling them exactly as I saw it. If it happens, it happens. If it doesn't, life still goes on. We are preparing."

Watch the full video below:

Ghanaians react to Ebo Noah's new update

YEN.com.gh collected reactions from Ghanaians who watched the video on X. Some of the comments are below.

@wonitwaasedi65 stated:

"This man, if 25th come wey nothing happen, we go find am beat am oo."

@AsankumahE wrote:

"I beg those of us in Cape Coast where our own go dey?"

@serickson_jnr commented:

"Funny thing is how he believed the same vision came from God, yet did not read or believe the same Bible that stated that God promised never to destroy the earth with floods again."

Ebo Noah spotted preaching at Kasoa

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that controversial Ghanaian seer Ebo Noah caused a stir on social media after he was spotted passionately preaching on the streets of Kasoa.

While preaching, Noah was challenged by a man who referenced the biblical promise that God would never destroy the world with a flood again.

However, Noah dismissed this, urging the public to take his warning seriously, especially following recent devastating natural events like Hurricane Melissa in Jamaica.

