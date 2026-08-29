Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada clarified how its Express Entry system works for skilled workers seeking permanent residence

The update from IRCC covered the three managed programmes candidates must qualify for before entering the Express Entry pool

Canada's immigration authority also addressed how CRS cut-off scores are determined and why they shift between invitation rounds

Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) has broken down exactly how its Express Entry immigration system operates, covering eligibility criteria, scoring, and the mechanics of invitation rounds for skilled workers pursuing permanent residence.

Canada Explains Express Entry Pool, CRS Scores and How Skilled Workers Get Invited

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The federal immigration department shared the clarification through its official X page on Friday, August 28, 2026.

The update arrives against a backdrop of the so-called "japa" wave, a term rooted in Yoruba that loosely translates to fleeing or running away, widely used to describe the growing number of young Africans relocating abroad in search of better economic prospects.

Three Ways Into the Express Entry Pool

According to IRCC, skilled workers must first satisfy the requirements of at least one of three managed immigration programmes before they can be considered eligible. The first is the Canadian Experience Class, designed for individuals who already hold Canadian work experience. The second is the Federal Skilled Worker Programme, which targets workers whose professional experience was gained outside of Canada. The third is the Federal Skilled Trades Programme, available to those qualified in a recognised skilled trade.

Once a worker meets the criteria of at least one programme, they create an Express Entry profile and enter the candidate pool. IRCC then runs invitation rounds at various points throughout the year, drawing from the highest-scoring applicants in each cycle.

How CRS Scores and Cut-Offs Work

Each candidate in the pool receives a score under the Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS), a points-based framework that weighs education, language proficiency, work experience, skills, and other contributing factors. IRCC provides a CRS calculation tool on its website to help prospective applicants estimate their standing ahead of applying.

There is no single minimum score that guarantees an invitation. Every round carries its own cut-off point, and only candidates ranked above that threshold qualify. IRCC noted that the cut-off can shift between rounds, depending on how many candidates are in the pool and the profile of those applicants at the time.

Before launching each round, IRCC determines which category of workers it intends to prioritise, the number of candidates it plans to invite, and the minimum qualifying score. Candidates who receive an invitation to apply must then submit a full application, after which IRCC reviews the case and issues a decision. The department confirmed that processing times vary, as individual circumstances differ from one application to the next.

IRCC encouraged anyone interested in the process to consult its official immigration resources for detailed guidance on CRS criteria and programme-specific requirements.

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Source: YEN.com.gh