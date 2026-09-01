The US Embassy in Qatar released a security alert for American citizens following military strikes on Iranian targets near the Strait of Hormuz

President Donald Trump warned Iran of a far more severe response if it chose to retaliate against the US strikes

The embassy outlined a series of immediate safety steps for Americans in Qatar, including avoiding large gatherings and keeping phones fully charged

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The United States Embassy in Qatar has issued a formal security alert to American citizens in the country after the US military launched strikes on Iranian targets near the Strait of Hormuz.

US Embassy in Qatar Issues Security Alert to Americans After Strikes on Iran

Source: Getty Images

The alert was published shortly after President Donald Trump confirmed the operation, describing the strikes as "large and powerful." In a public statement, Trump issued a direct warning to Tehran, threatening an escalated response if Iran chose to act against the US.

"If the failed Nation of Iran retaliates for this very justified attack, they will be hit again at a much harder and higher level, but it will not be the biggest attack of them all, that is waiting in the wings and, when it is over, there will be very little left of the Islamic Republic of Iran!" Trump stated.

What embassy is telling Americans in Qatar

Despite the elevated security situation across the region, the embassy confirmed it remains operational for routine American citizen services and limited visa processing.

Americans were directed to enrol in the Department of State's Smart Traveller Enrollment Programme (STEP), a system that delivers security updates and allows the embassy to contact citizens during emergencies. The embassy also instructed citizens to regularly check its Security Alerts page for the latest information.

For those physically present in Qatar, the embassy outlined a set of precautionary steps in the event of an aerial attack. Citizens were advised to move away from glass doors, windows, and any fallen debris, and to stay tuned to their phones and news outlets for official guidance. Keeping mobile phones fully charged and pre-loaded with emergency contact numbers was also recommended.

Additional safety guidance for citizens in the region

The alert further urged Americans to stay alert to their surroundings, avoid all demonstrations and large public gatherings, and give a wide berth to areas with a heavy police presence. Citizens were told to follow the instructions of local authorities, monitor local media coverage, and maintain a low profile throughout the period of heightened tension.

Those with upcoming travel plans were advised to contact their airlines directly for information on any flight disruptions linked to the situation. The embassy additionally cautioned citizens to exercise extra care when near locations publicly associated with the United States.

Americans abroad who require consular assistance can contact the US Department of State Consular Affairs Call Centre at +1-202-501-4444. Those calling from within the US or Canada can reach the centre at +1-888-407-4747.

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Source: YEN.com.gh