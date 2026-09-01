Legendary singer Lionel Richie has been hospitalised in the ICU in St. Louis, Missouri, shortly after his performance on Saturday, August 29, 2026

This marks the second time the 77-year-old has been hospitalised this summer, following a similar scare in June

Doctors are reportedly looking into possible mild dehydration, and Richie is hoping to be discharged soon, reportedly on Tuesday

Legendary singer Lionel Richie has been hospitalised for the second time this summer, checking himself into the ICU in St. Louis, Missouri, shortly after his performance on Saturday, August 29, 2026.

Legendary singer Lionel Richie hospitalised for the second time this summer after his St. Louis performance. Image credit: Pop Base/TMZ.

Source: Twitter

Richie first rose to fame in the 1970s as a songwriter and co-lead singer of the Motown group The Commodores.

In 1982, he released his debut solo album, which featured the chart-topping single "Truly," the same year he officially left the band to launch his solo career.

He has since become one of music's most enduring figures, later serving as a judge on American Idol and continuing to tour well into his seventies.

His current "Sing a Song All Night Long" tour with Earth, Wind & Fire has kept him on the road across North America since June 2026.

Lionel Richie hospitalised again

That packed touring schedule appears to have caught up with the singer, after he checked himself into hospital following his Saturday night show at The Muny in Forest Park, St. Louis.

Witnesses at the concert said Richie appeared to struggle toward the end of the performance, requesting a chair so he could sit down during his closing number, "All Night Long."

According to reports, doctors are looking into possible mild dehydration as the cause, and Richie is hoping to be discharged from the hospital by Tuesday, September 1, 2026.

This is not the singer's first health scare this summer; he was previously hospitalised in June after falling ill on stage during the opening night of his tour in St. Paul, Minnesota, where he told the crowd he felt "dizzy" and "strange" before cutting the show short.

The singer has a gap in his tour dates before his next scheduled stop in San Francisco on September 26, 2026.

TMZ's exclusive post on Lionel Richie being hospitalised is below.

Fans react to Lionel Richie's hospitalisation

News of Richie's hospitalisation triggered an outpouring of concern from fans online, many of whom took to social media to wish him a speedy recovery.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below.

aguafria_340 wrote:

"Dang it, so many have been worried about Henry Winkler being next, and to bubble wrap him, we didn't even give Lionel Richie a thought, and now he's at the hospital!"

CHID20_Roll said:

"No! He is going to stay with us All Night Long!"

allmemeshere commented:

"No, no, no, no, no, no. 2026, you will not take Lionel Richie!"

FBA98901 indicated:

"He's been looking sickly since Ozempic got him. Praying up."

NLiddle16 added:

"Please God, let him be okay. We can't handle another legend right now."

Texasbred83 wrote:

"Now, c'mon man! Please, Lord, let him be okay."

mericombs12 commented:

"You don't get admitted to an ICU for 'possible slight dehydration.' Praying Lionel makes a full recovery."

Fans anxious after string of celebrity losses

The wave of concern for Richie comes at a time when many fans already feel on edge over the health and safety of their favourite stars.

His hospitalisation follows closely on the heels of the death of country music icon Dolly Parton, whom Richie himself had paid tribute to just days earlier, describing her as someone whose "light and music will live on forever."

The past year has also seen the entertainment world mourn several other prominent figures, leaving many online admitting they now brace for bad news each time a beloved celebrity's name starts trending.

For fans, Richie's second hospitalisation in as many months has only deepened that unease, with many expressing hope that he will not become the next name added to an already painful list.

Kenpong hospitalised after domestic fall

In a previous report by YEN.com.gh, Ghanaian businessman Kennedy Agyepong, popularly known as Kenpong, was hospitalised at the Nyaho Medical Centre in Accra after slipping on a wet bathroom floor at his residence.

The fall reportedly led to multiple fractures and a significant head injury, with medical teams describing his condition as stable but serious.

His family requested privacy from the public and media as he recovered, with many Ghanaians taking to social media to wish the businessman a speedy recovery.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh