A throwback interview with Ghanaian actor Strika has resurfaced following recent reports linking him to alleged theft from a public structure

In the interview, Strika disclosed that he once had no shelter and slept in front of closed shops, waking before 4 am to avoid shop owners

The resurfaced footage has shifted some public reactions, with many reflecting on the hardships Strika described long before his current situation made headlines

A throwback interview with Ghanaian actor Strika has gone viral again, drawing fresh attention to the deeply difficult period of his life that predated his recent run-ins with controversy.

Strika's past struggles resurface after the theft allegations against Beasts of No Nation actor. Image credit: Wanblow GH

Source: Facebook

Strika, who gained international recognition through his role in the acclaimed 2015 Hollywood film "Beasts of No Nation", gave the interview before he reportedly received assistance from a member of Dr Likee's team, of which their relation later turned sour.

In it, he painted a stark picture of what survival looked like for him during one of his lowest points.

Strika's life before finding help

The actor described a period when he had no fixed place to sleep, relying on the front of closed shops to rest his head at night. Far from a stable arrangement, it required constant vigilance.

He explained that some traders began arriving at their shops as early as 4 am, forcing him to be up and gone before they turned up.

On occasions when exhaustion got the better of him, and he overslept, he claimed one shop owner would fetch dirty water from a nearby gutter and pour it over him to chase him away.

He also recalled how he managed during rainy nights, standing upright and leaning his head against a shop wall rather than lying down, with no shelter to shield him from the weather.

The gravity of those revelations is particularly striking given that Strika had already appeared in a major Hollywood production by that point, working alongside Idris Elba in a film that earned widespread critical acclaim.

Strika's theft allegations bring old interview back

The interview has resurfaced in the wake of recent reports claiming Strika was caught allegedly removing metal from a public structure, with suggestions that he planned to sell the materials to scrap dealers.

The allegations sparked widespread online discussion about the trajectory of his life since his breakthrough role.

For many social media users, encountering the throwback interview alongside the recent reports has reframed how they view his current circumstances.

The account he gave of sleeping rough and being chased away from shop fronts has prompted some to approach the latest developments with greater empathy, reflecting on the long stretch of hardship he described openly during that earlier interview.

Strika's story continues to generate public interest, particularly as each new development invites people to consider the broader arc of a young man who once stood in the spotlight of international cinema.

The X video of Strika is below.

Headless YouTuber calls for Strika's arrest

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on the call for the arrest of Beasts of No Nation actor Strika by Ghanaian content creator Headless YouTuber, following a viral theft allegation.

The controversy has ignited diverse opinions online, with some advocating for legal punishment while others urge compassion for a troubled figure who gained fame at a young age.

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Source: YEN.com.gh