The United States government has flagged a specific category of unpaid federal debt that can block citizens from obtaining a passport

The Internal Revenue Service can notify the Department of State, triggering restrictions on both new passport applications and existing passports

US citizens who fall into this debt category may face delays lasting several weeks even after they begin resolving the issue

For many Americans, holding a valid passport is a given, but the United States government has made clear that one particular financial obligation can put that travel document out of reach.

US Identifies 1 Type of Debt That Can Stop Citizens From Getting a Passport

Source: UGC

The debt in question is what federal authorities classify as seriously delinquent tax debt. This covers unpaid federal taxes, along with the interest and penalties that build up on the original amount owed over time.

How the IRS and State Department Work Together

When a citizen's tax debt crosses into this category, the Internal Revenue Service has the authority to flag the matter to the Department of State. Once that notification is made, the State Department is barred from issuing a passport to that individual.

The restriction operates on two fronts. Citizens applying for a new passport may find their request delayed or denied outright until the tax matter is settled. Those who already carry a valid US passport are not exempt either.

What Happens to Existing Passports

The government holds the power to revoke a passport that is already in a person's hands if the holder does not take steps to clear their seriously delinquent tax debt. Simply acknowledging the debt is not enough; citizens must follow the specific resolution process set out by the IRS.

Even then, the process does not move quickly. Officials have indicated that it can take several weeks after a citizen begins resolving the issue before passport services return to normal.

The broader implication is straightforward: unresolved federal tax debt is not purely a financial problem. It carries direct, practical consequences for a citizen's ability to travel outside the United States.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh