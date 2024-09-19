Kelly Monaco is an acclaimed American actress, model, and reality TV star. She is best known for her role as Sam McCall on the long-running soap opera General Hospital and for winning the first season of Dancing with the Stars in 2005. Despite her fame, she has kept most of her personal life private, especially her dating life. So, who is Kelly Monaco's husband?

Actress Kelly Monaco attends EDL's grand opening party for Toca Madera (L) and the Daytime Emmy Awards at The Westin Bonaventure Hotel (R). Photo: Chelsea Lauren, Paul Archuleta (modified by author)

Who is Kelly Monaco's husband? Despite intense curiosity about her personal life, Kelly Monaco has never been legally married. However, she has been romantically involved with a few influential individuals throughout her career in the entertainment industry.

Profile Summary

Full name Kelly Marie Monaco Gender Female Date of birth 23 May 1976 Age 48 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Gemini Place of birth Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Height in feet and inches 5'3" Height in centimetres 160 Weight in pounds 95 Weight in kilograms 43 Father Albert Mother Carmina Siblings 4 Sexual orientation Straight Relationship status Single Occupation Actress, model, reality TV personality Instagram @kelly_m23

Who is Kelly Monaco's husband?

The American actress is currently single. Despite her high-profile career, Monaco prefers to keep her romantic life low-key and away from the spotlight.

Interesting facts about Kelly Monaco's dating history

Kelly Monaco's remarkable beauty and tremendous talent have made her a beloved figure in Hollywood. Here are fascinating facts about her dating history, including her long-term romance with her high school sweetheart and rumoured flings.

1. She was in a long-term relationship with Michael Gonzalez

Kelly Monaco's most notable and publicised relationship was with Michael Gonzalez, whom she dated for 18 years. They met in high school and began dating in 1991. Gonzalez was Kelly's first love, and the couple remained together throughout her early years in the entertainment industry.

They were never married, but their relationship was serious, and they lived together for several years. Eventually, the couple separated in 2009, and the split was amicable.

2. Kelly Monaco and Heath Freeman were rumoured to be dating

Actors Heath Freeman and Kelly Monaco attend Star Magazine's "All Hollywood" event at Trousdale on April 3, 2011, in West Hollywood, California. Photo: David Livingston

Another name that has been linked to Kelly Monaco is Heath Freeman. He was an American actor best known for his roles in Raising the Bar, Bones, NCIS, and Skateland. The two were long-time friends and were rumoured to have dated from January 2010 to November 2014.

Freeman tragically died of combined substance intoxication on 14 November 2021 at the age of 41. Kelly was severely affected by his passing, and she paid a heartfelt tribute to him on social media.

3. Kelly was rumoured to have a fling with Val Chmerkovskiy

In 2012, Kelly Monaco competed in the first season of Dancing with the Stars: All-Stars, where she was partnered with Ukrainian-American professional dancer Val Chmerkovskiy. The chemistry between the two was evident on and off the dance floor, fuelling speculation that they were romantically involved.

While Monaco and Chmerkovskiy never confirmed their relationship, their flirtatious behaviour and emotional connection on the show fuelled conjecture. Fans adored the thought of them being together, but whatever relationship they shared seemed purely platonic.

4. She was rumoured to be in a relationship with Billy Miller

Is Kelly Monaco's husband Billy Miller? One of the most persistent rumours about Kelly is her relationship with Billy Miller, her General Hospital co-star. Fans of the soap claimed that their on-screen chemistry as Sam McCall and Jason Morgan translated into real life.

Kelly Monaco and Billy Miller during a television interview. Photo: Charles Sykes

Source: Getty Images

Is Kelly Monaco married to Billy Miller? Despite recurrent rumours, the two denied being in a romantic relationship, stating they were just good friends. However, their strong bond and mutual respect as co-stars fuelled rumours of a prospective relationship.

5. Kelly Monaco prefers to keep her romantic life private

Unlike many celebrities, the actress has always been discreet about her love life. Throughout her career, she has kept her relationships away from public scrutiny.

This decision has sparked widespread speculations and rumours about her romantic life, but Monaco has kept most details about her relationships under wraps, preferring to focus on her career.

6. Kelly Monaco has never been married

As of 2024, Monaco is not married and appears to be single. She has not been publicly linked to anyone since her rumoured relationship with Billy Miller. Monaco has stated that she is open to love but prioritises her career and personal growth.

7. Kelly Monaco does not have a child yet

Does Kelly Monaco have a child? As of 2024, the remarkable model does not have any children. Despite stating her love for children in interviews, she has yet to have one of her own. The rumours regarding Kelly Monaco's baby daddy are just that: rumours.

8. She is an American citizen

What nationality is Kelly Monaco? The reality TV star is an American citizen. She was born on 23 May 1976 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States of America.

Monaco and her four sisters grew up athletic and outdoors, thanks to their father, who was an active hunter, and mother, who was a figure skating coach and former Olympic candidate.

9. Kelly comes from an Italian family

Is Kelly Monaco of Italian descent? The actress was born into an Italian-American household. Her family is also staunch Catholic, and as a young girl, she attended St. Joachim's Roman Catholic School in Philadelphia.

10. Kelly Monaco is a jack of all trades

Kelly is an actress, model, and reality TV personality. She was named the Playmate of the Month for April 1997. Throughout her time at Playboy in the 1990s, she appeared in numerous Playboy Special Edition publications.

The model has been featured in numerous movies and television shows, including Baywatch, Port Charles, and General Hospital. She has also appeared in popular reality TV shows, including Dancing with the Stars and Dirty Soap.

Is Kelly Monaco in Baby Daddy? The actress has been featured on the Over My Dead Bonnie episode in the American sitcom.

Speculations regarding Kelly Monaco's husband are widespread online, yet she has never been married. Kelly Monaco has, however, been linked romantically with some individuals in the entertainment industry, but the relationships never translated into marriage.

