100+ sweet good morning messages for friends who you consider special

Everyone has that one special friend they cherish. So what better way to start their day than with a sweet good morning message? Friendship is something special, and preserving it is beneficial to the relationship. So try out these good morning messages for friends to strengthen your bond with your special someone.

Photo: pixbay.com, @Myriams-Fotos (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Most people's days are brightened by receiving morning messages. A simple check-in message can go a long way toward brightening a person's day. However, if you cannot manage to write one, worry not. Instead, try good morning images for friends that are available throughout the text below.

Good morning message for a friend

Today, be inventive and write a lovely message for a friend. But don't worry if you're not a natural artist. We've compiled a list of over 100 heartfelt messages for your friend. Here are some of them below:

I hope you're having a fabulous time this beautiful morning. Good day to you, my special friend.

Good day, my lovely friend. I love you beyond the stars.

As you wake up this lovely morning, may all your wishes come to fruition.

Dawn is a great time to refresh your body, soul and mind after a night of rest. Good day, my beloved friend.

You are a lovely friend. May you enjoy your morning and have a pleasant one today!

May your worries be light. May your joy be great. May your cup overflow!

I hope your day begins with love and ends with beautiful memories.

Today was not like yesterday and will never be like tomorrow. So always live life to the fullest and make the most of everything!

You are beautiful inside and out. Start your dawn knowing this, and everything will be just fine.

If you are reading this message, nothing can stop you from having an incredible day.

I hope today is excellent and full of smiles, laughter, and blessings! Don't hide the sunshine in you!

I hope you have a lovely morning and a perfect day ahead.

I pray that you and your family have a beautiful day.

I wish you a morning full of happiness that you will never know any bounds.

Mornings are always full of motivation, grandeur moments and joy. I hope you have the best day ever.

How have you slept, buddy? Be the best version of yourself today!

Good morning to you, my charming friend. Go and conquer the world.

Buddy, may your day be filled with all the best and beautiful things of life.

I love you and wish you the most incredible things in life, my friend.

Now is the perfect time to forget about the worries of the night and enjoy a day full of love and laughter. Good morning.

My good friend deserves everything beautiful this fine morning.

I hope your day will be as beautiful and unique as you are. Good morning to you, my lovely friend.

I wish you a beautiful day full of hope and love.

Heart touching good morning messages for friends

Photo: pixbay.com, @kareni (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Be the friend who always thinks of others. One way of showing your concern is by sending beautiful good morning friend messages to your special one every once in a while. They will appreciate the fitting gesture and even make it a habit to send you one too.

I enjoy watching every day of my life because it allows me to spend one more day with you.

Dearest pal, get up and text me because your message is like sugar in my morning coffee.

A morning without a beautiful friend like you is a complete waste of time. So, my dear friend, get up. We're going to have a fantastic day!

I wish you a wonderful day! It's a lovely morning because you're a part of it.

You know this day is so cosy and beautiful that I don't want you to miss it at any cost. So, get up a dear friend and get down to business.

Birds sing a sweet song, and a gentle breeze blows through the trees; what a perfect combination and morning to get you up!

I always like to start my day by texting you, dear friend! So may this lovely morning be peaceful and relaxing, and may all your worries vanish at the start of the day.

Get up and go, buddy! It's time to explore the wonderful world. I wish you a wonderful morning filled with love, happiness, peace, and harmony.

Nobody can see the future; we know that it is coming. So enjoy your day as a foretaste of your bright future coming your way.

A beautiful morning is calling you to have fun; it's a spectacular beauty. You can't miss this morning at any cost.

Thoughtful good morning messages

Photo: pexels.com, @mastercowley (modified by author)

Source: UGC

These messages are ideal for sending to a friend who is going through a difficult time. The best time to send these messages is first thing in the morning or randomly throughout the day. This type of gesture will demonstrate to your friend how much you care about them.

Even though tough times don't last, tough people do. So be strong and cheer up. All will be well soon.

Your troubles will pass if you believe and hold tight. Remain strong so that you can witness more good mornings. Be blessed and have a nice one ahead of you.

Yesterday may not have been what you expected, but this new dawn brings a new chapter. My prayer for you is that you shall exceed your expectations.

As you wake up today, God will shower you with divine blessings. God's grace will see you through today's stress.

The breeze is calm this morning. The sun has risen again, and you can rest assured your nightmare has melted away into the air.

Another wish has come true. Yes, the foresight to live another day. So, get out of bed and start pursuing your dreams.

I wish that the good of today will rest upon your soul, spirit, and body as you open your eyes to behold the light.

If you believe, lines will fall in your favour today. Be self-assured, persistent, and laser-focused. Developing a habit of confidence, commitment, and focus is only one step away from realising your dreams.

Good morning to those of you who have awoken from your slumber and have seen today. Your ears will not hear bad news, and your eyes will not see anything terrible. Have a good time, my friend.

Enjoy the beauty of the day as you wake up. Forget about your sorrows for a moment. Tell yourself that everything will be OK because it will.

Put your trust in God! That seemingly inconceivable thing is merely a couple of words away from him. If you have faith, whatever you believe will end your life will not.

Be fearless and strong. Be upbeat; someone out there is looking up to you and thinking, "If they can do it, so can I."

May God's love shine brightly in your life. As a result, no one will be able to see the beauty of your glow.

May God provide for all of your needs today, including everything you need to eat well and feel well.

All things will work together for you today. To favour you, protect you, guide you, and help you achieve your goals by God's grace.

Today you will have no shortages, losses, or constraints. As a result, embrace the spirit of liberty! Extend your horizons! Do the activities that you enjoy!

May God keep you in his protection. May he go before of you and straighten every crooked location, shatter every brass gate, and cut every bar of iron.

Today is all about you. Rise and shine, and bask in the splendour of God. By Christ Jesus, bask in the power of his saving arms and his riches in glory.

Today you've been given the ability to tread on the lion and adder. So, take on those tricky things you've been putting off for so long.

Dear friend, God is capable of vastly beyond everything that you ask or imagine. So please don't wait any longer and ask him today. May your day be filled with God's blessings.

Good morning quotes for friends

Photo: pixbay.com, @Engin_Akyurt (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Friendship is a sacred bond that requires trust and companionship. So make your special friend smile with these awesome good morning special quotes.

Don't expect your friend to be a perfect person. But, help your friend to become the ideal person!

A friend who understands your tears is much more valuable than many friends who only know your smile.

True friendship multiplies the good in life and divides its evils. Therefore, strive to have friends for life.

Without friends is like life on a desert island; to find one real friend in a lifetime is good fortune; to keep him is a blessing.

My life is a story written by God. I don't know exactly how my friends came into my account, but I hope you will be there in it until God writes my last chapter.

A best friend isn't someone who's always there for you; it's someone who understands you a bit more than you know yourself.

If you trust someone, trust till the very end. Whatever the results may be. In the end, you will have a perfect friend or an excellent lesson!

Seven colours make a rainbow, seven chords make music, seven days make a week, seven continents make a world, and seven beautiful letters make us friends.

Friends are priceless. I wish you true, genuine, wonderful, loving friendships.

There is nothing on this earth more valuable than true friendship.

It takes love, respect, trust, understanding, friendship & faith in your relationship to make it last longer.

We may not communicate in the same language, but sharing love and understanding in friendship transcends all barriers.

Happy thoughts are the only cure for a sleepy morning. I feel the most comfortable when I think about you!

It's a new dawn! Add in the positive thoughts, subtract out the negative energy. Make it all equal to one fantastic day!

I don't care whether my morning coffee is a cappuccino, latte, or mocha. My favourite coffee is the one that I share with you!

If it were up to me to rearrange the alphabet, I would keep U & I together.

You are my shining light. Now, it's time to wake up and show the world your magic!

I cannot guarantee you a day full of success and happiness, but today, I can assure you the loving company of a true friend.

A morning spent without a friend like you is a morning wasted. So please wake up, my dear friend. We are surely going to have a great one today.

I enjoy every morning in my life because God always gives me another chance to spend one more day with you.

Wake up and give me a text because your text is like sugar in my morning coffee.

I'm shivering in the cold on this chilly morning, and all I want now is a hug from my best friend. So please wake up and send me a hug.

Life seems so beautiful to me, thanks to some lovely people in my life. You are one of them, my friend.

A beautiful morning is calling out to you to enjoy its extraordinary beauty. You cannot miss this morning in any way.

Birds sing sweet melodies, and a gentle breeze blows through the trees; what a perfect morning to wake you up.

I wake up early in the morning just for having a few extra minutes to think of you. So right now, I'm thinking of you, buddy.

This morning is so relaxing and beautiful that I don't want you to miss it in any way. So, wake up, dear friend.

Sweet good morning messages for friends

Photo: pexels.com, @Kamil Szerlag (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Add those emojis, flowers and cute symbols to the good morning messages you send. These messages are not formal statements, so you are at liberty to make them look cute using whatever you have. The following are some heart touching gm quotes for friends.

May you enjoy this fantastic day to the fullest, and I hope you have a great time ahead.

Good morning my friend. Good things are on the way this fantastic day.

No matter how hectic the previous day was, I hope you have a peaceful morning.

May nothing stop you from enjoying a peaceful and calm morning today and always. Good morning.

You are not just a friend. You are my morning sunshine.

It is the beginning of the day, the past is behind us, but there is a very bright future!

I just wanted to say good day to one of the people who means the world to me.

I hope you have a ridiculously amazing day. All the best, buddy!

New day, new plan, fresh hope, fresh efforts, fresh success. I wish you a memorable and successful day.

Friends are the delectable sugar cubes in life's cup. Thank you very much, and good day.

May your cup overflow with peace, love, and pure awesomeness today.

May every sunrise hold more promises for you. Have a lovely day, my dearest friend.

There's time for everything, and now it's time to enjoy a beautiful day with friends and loved ones.

I hope you enjoy your morning with a heart full of gratitude and peace. Good day, my beloved friend.

I hope you have a great time in the company of your friends and loved ones.

May the serene that comes with the morning fill your heart and life to the brim.

Wake up, buddy. I send you my peace and love as you face this day.

I hope you have a pleasant and beautiful day ahead. Good morning to you, my dearest friend.

Dawn is the perfect time to enjoy the company of our friends. I hope you have a fantastic day, my good friend.

The weather is just too perfect for the day. Do have a beautiful morning ahead, my beloved friend.

Have a fabulous morning, my sweet friend. You deserve the best.

I wish you a morning full of merriment and love and happiness. Good day to you, my best friend.

As you welcome the morning, may your heart be filled with gratitude for a day well spent.

Here's wishing you have a great day full of laughter, inspiration and all the good things of life.

I wish you the best, buddy. I hope you woke up with a bright smile on your face.

It's that time where you get to forget about the worries and anxieties of the previous day as you welcome a new day.

I treasure you beyond words, my lovely buddy. Have a great day ahead of you.

A morning becomes more beautiful when I spend it with you.

The sun may light up the earth, but buddies like you light up my life.

Good morning messages for friends are the most effective way to cheer someone up when they wake up. Words have enormous power. The short messages you send your friend will motivate them to go above and beyond what they had planned. Be the kind of friend who thinks of their special soulmate first thing in the morning.

Are you looking for sweet love messages for your wife? Yen.com.gh recently shared an interesting article about them. Spouses show their affection for one another in a variety of ways. One of these ways is through text messages. So, make it a habit to send your wife a sweet text once in a while.

Try them out and impress your wife today. Solidify your love by showing your wife how romantic you are.

Source: Yen Ghana