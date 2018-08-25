150+ popular Spanish male names with meanings for your baby boy

As a parent, you tend to search for a meaningful and charismatic name for your little one. Choosing the right name for your child might seem to be a daunting task with the number of options available on the internet or the various suggestions you get from the people around you. Spanish male names come in handy since they are beautiful and carry significant meaning too.

A boy lying on a bed. Photo: @lascot

Spanish male names have grown in popularity in the recent past. This is because Spain has a rich cultural heritage and history. In addition, the Spanish language has acted as a root for many of the most popular names today. So it is no wonder that many parents choose original Spanish baby names for boys for their child.

Spanish male names

Spanish male names originate from many sources, including history, literature, and religion. You may want to choose such a moniker to honour your heritage or pass down a family name. Whatever the reason, here is a list of the most popular monikers with meanings.

Hispanic boys names

Spanish names for boys are growing in popularity worldwide both because of the growing strength of the Latinx community and the fact that these names are just so beautiful. So, what is the most popular Hispanic male name? There are numerous popular Spanish male names and surnames such as:

Valentin - Healthy and strong

Alejandro - Defender of the people

Antonio - Priceless one

Arturo - Courageous, Noble

Carlos - Free man

Daniel - God is my judge

Eduardo - Wealthy guardian

Fernando - Courageous adventurer

Francisco - Free

Gerardo - Strong spear

Javier - A new home

Jesús - The Christian son of God

José - God will increase

Juan - God is gracious

Julio - Soft-haired youth

Manuel - God is with us

Marco - War, Passionate

Miguel - God-like

Octavio - The eighth one

Pablo - Humble

Pedro - Stone

Raphael - God has healed

Raúl - A powerful name or wolf counsel

Ricardo - Brave ruler

Amancio - Loving

Antonio - Beyond praise

Cristobal - Christ bearer

David - Beloved.

Enrique - Home ruler

Federico - Peaceful ruler

Fernando - Journey

Ferran - Ferran Torres

Hernan - Spiritual traveller

Isac - God will laugh

Javier - New house

Jorge - Farmer

Jose - Gods grace fro

Juan - Gods grace

Manolo - God is with us

Manuel - God is with us

Marc - Warrior

Miguel - The one like God

A boy wearing red pants sitting on a white table. Photo: @sustaindigital

Oscar - Spear of God

Pablo - Little

Pedro - Strong like a rock.

Chilo - Free man

Ignacio - Fire

Emiliano - Work

Figueroa - Fig tree

Salvatore - Savior

Saturno - Sowing seeds

Toro - Bull-like

Tuto - Righteous

Dilan - Son of the sea

Elias - Miracle maker Elijah

Timeo - Honouring God

Yanik - God is gracious

Alamo - Poplar tree

Alejo - Warrior and defender

Bartoli - Son of a farmer

Brȧulio - Shining

Casimiro - Famous destroyer

Old Spanish names

Your baby boy can get inspired by the right Spanish name. Therefore, as a parent, you must choose the best. So what are some unique Hispanic boy names? Here is a list of unique Spanish boy names with meaning.

Cenon - Receiver of life from Zeus

Vincente - Victor

Tabor - Plays a small drum

Consuelo - Consolation

Blanco - Blond

Lonzo - Abbreviation of Alonzo

Martin - Warring

Agustin - Grandeur

Chanti - Supplanter

Gabino - God is my strength

Rodas - Roses

Sally - Saviour

Leopoldo - A bold man

Alejandro - Defends mankind

Cesario - Caesar

Toro - Bull-like

Sierra - Saw-tooth mountain range

Aurelius - Golden

Calvino - Bald

Cochiti - Forgotten

Bonifaco - Benefactor

Cid - God rooster

Mateo - God’s gift

Feliciano - Happy

Ezequiel - God strengthens

Roman - From Rome

Melisenda - Diligent

Adoncia - Sweet

Everardo - Brave

Beinvenido - Welcome

Generosb - Generous

A boy enjoying a fruit while leaning on the window. Photo: @Ketutsubiyanto

Conrado - Able counsel

Ramona - Wise protector

Alvino - Fair

Taurino - The constellation Taurus

Gaspard - Treasure

Segundo - Born second

Carles - Strong

Salvadore - Savior

Rufo - Red haired

Macario - Happy

Alfredo - Counsels the elves

Checha - Hairy

Estevan - Crown

Alano - Handsome

Bertin - Famous Bearer

Anselmo - Divine helmet

Lisandro - Liberator

Mannie - God is with us

Yomaris - I am the sun

Lucio - Light

Alarico - Rules all

Frascuelo - Free

Ciceron - Chickpea

Gervasio - Warrior

Godofredo - Friend of God

Tito - Giant

Frederico - Peaceful ruler

Clodoveo - Famous warrior

Gillermo - Resolute protector

Cipriano - From Cyprus

Xever - Owns a new house

Che - God will increase

Spanish male names in USA

Spanish is one of the most beautiful and romantic languages in the world. So are the names that resemble the language and the way they sound. So what are some good boy Spanish names? Here is a list of some of the best Spanish first names for males.

Cesario - Head of hair

Oscar - A deer lover

Robin - Bright

Sacha - Helper of mankind

Samuel - God has heard

Sydney - Wide meadow

Teo - God

Thiago - May God protect

Thomas - Twin

Milán - Loving

Milo - A few different things

Naȅl - Successful

Nathanaȅl - Gift from God

Nicky - People of victory

Noé - Rest

Noel - Christmas or birth

Oliver - Olive tree planter

León - Lion

Levi - Joined in harmony

Luis - Famous warrior

Lucas - Bringer of light

Maël - Prince

Mason - Stone worker

Matthėo - Gift of God

Max - The greatest

Micah - One who is like God

Gilberto - Bright one

Guillermo - Protector

Hugo - Intellect

Iván - Young warrior

Julian - Youth

Kaiden - Companion

Kylian - Small church

A boy sitting on a feeding chair. Photo: @PNW Production

Leo - Lion

Eliot - The lord is my God

Énaël - Angel

Eric - Eternal ruler

Ethan - Strong

Félix - Lucky

Finn - Fair

Gabriel - God is my strength

Gaël - Good leader

Aarón - Mountain of strength

Adrián - Sea or water

Alexander - Protector of men

Benjamin - Son of the South

Jack - God is gracious

Dany - God is my judge

Dario - Possessing goodness

David - Beloved

Amato - Beloved

Andres - Brave

Veto - Intelligent

Lalla - Well-spoken

Romeo - From Rome

Amata - Love

Bernardo - Strong as a bear

Leandro - Lion Man

Tulio - The one who leads

Julio - Youth

Alfonso - Eager for battle

Estefan - Crowned in victory

Timo - One who honours God

Since time immemorial, Spain has produced many great men, both in the past and present. The names of these personalities can turn out to be a great source of inspiration for your child. Therefore choosing the most famous Spanish male names is one way to guarantee your baby's greatness.

