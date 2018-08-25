150+ popular Spanish male names with meanings for your baby boy
As a parent, you tend to search for a meaningful and charismatic name for your little one. Choosing the right name for your child might seem to be a daunting task with the number of options available on the internet or the various suggestions you get from the people around you. Spanish male names come in handy since they are beautiful and carry significant meaning too.
Spanish male names have grown in popularity in the recent past. This is because Spain has a rich cultural heritage and history. In addition, the Spanish language has acted as a root for many of the most popular names today. So it is no wonder that many parents choose original Spanish baby names for boys for their child.
Spanish male names
Spanish male names originate from many sources, including history, literature, and religion. You may want to choose such a moniker to honour your heritage or pass down a family name. Whatever the reason, here is a list of the most popular monikers with meanings.
Hispanic boys names
Spanish names for boys are growing in popularity worldwide both because of the growing strength of the Latinx community and the fact that these names are just so beautiful. So, what is the most popular Hispanic male name? There are numerous popular Spanish male names and surnames such as:
- Valentin - Healthy and strong
- Alejandro - Defender of the people
- Antonio - Priceless one
- Arturo - Courageous, Noble
- Carlos - Free man
- Daniel - God is my judge
- Eduardo - Wealthy guardian
- Fernando - Courageous adventurer
- Francisco - Free
- Gerardo - Strong spear
- Javier - A new home
- Jesús - The Christian son of God
- José - God will increase
- Juan - God is gracious
- Julio - Soft-haired youth
- Manuel - God is with us
- Marco - War, Passionate
- Miguel - God-like
- Octavio - The eighth one
- Pablo - Humble
- Pedro - Stone
- Raphael - God has healed
- Raúl - A powerful name or wolf counsel
- Ricardo - Brave ruler
- Amancio - Loving
- Antonio - Beyond praise
- Cristobal - Christ bearer
- David - Beloved.
- Enrique - Home ruler
- Federico - Peaceful ruler
- Fernando - Journey
- Ferran - Ferran Torres
- Hernan - Spiritual traveller
- Isac - God will laugh
- Javier - New house
- Jorge - Farmer
- Jose - Gods grace fro
- Juan - Gods grace
- Manolo - God is with us
- Manuel - God is with us
- Marc - Warrior
- Miguel - The one like God
- Oscar - Spear of God
- Pablo - Little
- Pedro - Strong like a rock.
- Chilo - Free man
- Ignacio - Fire
- Emiliano - Work
- Figueroa - Fig tree
- Salvatore - Savior
- Saturno - Sowing seeds
- Toro - Bull-like
- Tuto - Righteous
- Dilan - Son of the sea
- Elias - Miracle maker Elijah
- Timeo - Honouring God
- Yanik - God is gracious
- Alamo - Poplar tree
- Alejo - Warrior and defender
- Bartoli - Son of a farmer
- Brȧulio - Shining
- Casimiro - Famous destroyer
Old Spanish names
Your baby boy can get inspired by the right Spanish name. Therefore, as a parent, you must choose the best. So what are some unique Hispanic boy names? Here is a list of unique Spanish boy names with meaning.
- Cenon - Receiver of life from Zeus
- Vincente - Victor
- Tabor - Plays a small drum
- Consuelo - Consolation
- Blanco - Blond
- Lonzo - Abbreviation of Alonzo
- Martin - Warring
- Agustin - Grandeur
- Chanti - Supplanter
- Gabino - God is my strength
- Rodas - Roses
- Sally - Saviour
- Leopoldo - A bold man
- Alejandro - Defends mankind
- Cesario - Caesar
- Toro - Bull-like
- Sierra - Saw-tooth mountain range
- Aurelius - Golden
- Calvino - Bald
- Cochiti - Forgotten
- Bonifaco - Benefactor
- Cid - God rooster
- Mateo - God’s gift
- Feliciano - Happy
- Ezequiel - God strengthens
- Roman - From Rome
- Melisenda - Diligent
- Adoncia - Sweet
- Everardo - Brave
- Beinvenido - Welcome
- Generosb - Generous
- Conrado - Able counsel
- Ramona - Wise protector
- Alvino - Fair
- Taurino - The constellation Taurus
- Gaspard - Treasure
- Segundo - Born second
- Carles - Strong
- Salvadore - Savior
- Rufo - Red haired
- Macario - Happy
- Alfredo - Counsels the elves
- Checha - Hairy
- Estevan - Crown
- Alano - Handsome
- Bertin - Famous Bearer
- Anselmo - Divine helmet
- Lisandro - Liberator
- Mannie - God is with us
- Yomaris - I am the sun
- Lucio - Light
- Alarico - Rules all
- Frascuelo - Free
- Ciceron - Chickpea
- Gervasio - Warrior
- Godofredo - Friend of God
- Tito - Giant
- Frederico - Peaceful ruler
- Clodoveo - Famous warrior
- Gillermo - Resolute protector
- Cipriano - From Cyprus
- Xever - Owns a new house
- Che - God will increase
Spanish male names in USA
Spanish is one of the most beautiful and romantic languages in the world. So are the names that resemble the language and the way they sound. So what are some good boy Spanish names? Here is a list of some of the best Spanish first names for males.
- Cesario - Head of hair
- Oscar - A deer lover
- Robin - Bright
- Sacha - Helper of mankind
- Samuel - God has heard
- Sydney - Wide meadow
- Teo - God
- Thiago - May God protect
- Thomas - Twin
- Milán - Loving
- Milo - A few different things
- Naȅl - Successful
- Nathanaȅl - Gift from God
- Nicky - People of victory
- Noé - Rest
- Noel - Christmas or birth
- Oliver - Olive tree planter
- León - Lion
- Levi - Joined in harmony
- Luis - Famous warrior
- Lucas - Bringer of light
- Maël - Prince
- Mason - Stone worker
- Matthėo - Gift of God
- Max - The greatest
- Micah - One who is like God
- Gilberto - Bright one
- Guillermo - Protector
- Hugo - Intellect
- Iván - Young warrior
- Julian - Youth
- Kaiden - Companion
- Kylian - Small church
- Leo - Lion
- Eliot - The lord is my God
- Énaël - Angel
- Eric - Eternal ruler
- Ethan - Strong
- Félix - Lucky
- Finn - Fair
- Gabriel - God is my strength
- Gaël - Good leader
- Aarón - Mountain of strength
- Adrián - Sea or water
- Alexander - Protector of men
- Benjamin - Son of the South
- Jack - God is gracious
- Dany - God is my judge
- Dario - Possessing goodness
- David - Beloved
- Amato - Beloved
- Andres - Brave
- Veto - Intelligent
- Lalla - Well-spoken
- Romeo - From Rome
- Amata - Love
- Bernardo - Strong as a bear
- Leandro - Lion Man
- Tulio - The one who leads
- Julio - Youth
- Alfonso - Eager for battle
- Estefan - Crowned in victory
- Timo - One who honours God
Since time immemorial, Spain has produced many great men, both in the past and present. The names of these personalities can turn out to be a great source of inspiration for your child. Therefore choosing the most famous Spanish male names is one way to guarantee your baby's greatness.
