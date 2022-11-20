The Chief Executive Officer of Special Ice Limited has been spotted having a fun time with some colleagues

Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong was filmed looking relaxed as he sipped a drink served in a lantern in a video

More than 434 000 people have watched the footage and over 20 000 have reacted to it, with many saying he is rich but simple

Ghanaian business owner, Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong, has been spotted having a fun time with some colleagues at an undisclosed location.

Photos of Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong. Credit: k.o.j.frames.

Source: UGC

Dr Sarpong sips on a drink served in a lantern

The Chief Executive Officer of Special Ice Limited was captured on tape sippin a drink served in a lantern. In the short clip shared on k.o.j.frames, the close associate of the business colossus and media owner, Osei Kwame Despite, sported an all-white outfit.

Dr Sarpong added a wristwatch to his appearance in the footage which has garnered reactions on the short-form video hosting service, TikTok.

More than 434 000 people had watched the video and over 20 000 had reacted to it. Netizens who commented said he is the definition of a simple rich person.

YEN.com.gh highlighted some of the comments below:

Netizens say Dr Sarpong is rich but humble

Hakeem_pablo posted:

Rich man Dey use Android.

Kwaku Oteng Junior · Creator replied:

Dey have money.

Doris Mensah78 commented:

He is the meaning of money don't like noise. He is very humble that is why God keeps on blessing him.

Kwaku Oteng Junior Creator posted:

''You know it right? Sika mp3 ded3e.

User309291711122 exclaimed:

Woooow.

Yaw Nkrumah709 commented:

He is a very humble person.

Akon De Don commented:

Rich and humble.

Www.tikoo6 commented:

Humble man. Much love.

KING_FesTi said:

@sir_tiag come for your lantern.

Victoriaadofo77 reacted:

Congrats brother.

Serwahmay said:

Eiii, no one is talking about the lantern glass of juice.

Agarthao commented:

Enjoy your's drink, brother. May the good Lord continue to protect you.

Source: YEN.com.gh