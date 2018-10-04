How to check if iPhone is original: simple ways to tell if yours is fake

Apple is known for manufacturing and selling some of the best electronics in the contemporary market. Apple's smartphones are sold under the brand iPhone. The company has released various original models. Unfortunately, unscrupulous traders have also released counterfeits. Therefore, learning how to check if an iPhone is original is encouraged to avoid being duped.

PAY ATTENTION: Read the hottest World Cup news, gossip, analytics and predictions

A grey Apple iPad, a gold iPhone 6, and a blue iPod. Photo: pexels.com, @Pixabay (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Counterfeit versions of premium products are retailed all over the world. Ghana is no exception. If you plan on buying an iPhone through a non-traditional seller, you should learn how to check if an iPhone is original.

How to check if iPhone is original: a complete guide

Verifying the authenticity of an electronic device is encouraged to avoid losing your hard earned money to rogue businesspeople. Fake iPhones do not run all applications properly, making the device unworthy of your cash.

Learn how to check an iPhone's originality below. Use more than one way of checking for verification.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

1. Examine the screws

If you have been wondering how to check the originality of an iPhone, start by examining the screws. Apple is known for using pentalobe security screws instead of regular ones.

Pentalobe security screws are five-pointed, flower-shaped screws. The company chose the design to make its devices more tamper-proof. Although small pentalobe screwdrivers are now readily available in the market, counterfeit Apple smartphones are unlikely to use them.

An Apple smartphone on a brown table. Photo: pexels.com, @Mateusz Dach

Source: UGC

2. Examine the casing and buttons

Apple is reputed for manufacturing premium products. All its devices are perfectly centred and coloured.

An authentic device has a black screen when powered off, and its casing and buttons are perfectly aligned. Knock-offs have screens with different shades and may have poorly aligned buttons.

Before buying a device you desire, have its picture from the official retailer's site and use it for comparison. An original device has the following features.

A wake/sleep button located on its top right corner or the upper right side

A home button at the centre of the screen

An original Apple logo on the backside

A visible volume button on the left side

3. Watch out for a microSD card slot

Before using an online iPhone checker, pick your desired device and examine it for a microSD card slot. Original iPhones do not have microSD card slots, while knock-offs do. All original iPhones use internal flash memory instead of external storage devices.

4. Look out for the battery swap capability

Original iPhones do not allow you to swap the battery. In fact, if you need battery replacement services, you must visit an Apple-authorised service provider.

5. Examine the packaging

All products by Apple come in high-quality packaging with centred logos and sealed edges. If the packaging appears cheap or misprinted, it is probably counterfeit.

6. Confirm the operating system

All iPhones run on iOS, a mobile operating system created and developed exclusively for Apple. If you power on the device and it is running a different operating system, it is fake. You can confirm the iOS version by going to Settings, then General, then About.

An Apple smartphone on green grass. Photo: pexels.com, @Pok Rie

Source: UGC

7. Launch Siri on the device

A quick way of confirming if your device is authentic is by launching Siri. Press the Home button for several seconds to launch it. If you cannot launch Siri or turn it on for an iPhone 4S or all other devices released after the 4S, the device is counterfeit.

8. Use the IMEI checker for iPhone

IMEI is an acronym for International Mobile Equipment Identity, and each device has a unique number. Before purchasing a device, check its IMEI and use it to confirm the device's originality.

Use an internet-enabled device to visit Apple's official website.

Enter the IMEI or serial number and click Continue to conduct the Apple serial number check.

to conduct the Apple serial number check. An original device's details will pop up. If you do not find any details, the device is fake.

How do I know if my Apple product is original?

You can confirm the originality of your device using all eight methods discussed above. Do not rely on one technique. Instead, combine several, if not all, to verify your device's authenticity.

How do I check an iPhone serial number?

To find your serial number, go to Settings, General, then About and look for the serial number. Once you find it, use the iPhone serial checker site to confirm its originality.

When can I get an iPhone 14?

You can purchase this device from an Apple-authorised service provider in Ghana.

Learning how to check if an iPhone is original will stop you from losing your hard-earned money to unscrupulous traders dealing in counterfeit devices. There are multiple ways of confirming a device's originality, and you are encouraged to use several methods instead of one.

READ ALSO: How to restore contacts from MTN backup: complete guide

Yen.com.gh recently published a comprehensive guide on how to restore contacts from MTN backup. MTN allows individual and corporate customers to have online virtual accounts to back up their contacts.

Customers using this feature can recover contacts from the MTN internet server at any time. The MTN backup portal is only accessible to people with MTN 128k SIM cards.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh