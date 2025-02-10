One of the finalists of the 2024 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) has gained admission to the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology

Nana Oppong Yeboah contested for St Augustine's College together with two other students from the Cape Coast school

Social media users who saw the post congratulated Nana Oppong Yeboah and wished him well as he continues his education

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Nana Oppong Yeboah, one of the contestants of St Augustine’s College in the 2024 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) has gained admission to a university in the Ashanti region.

The NSMQ finalist gained admission to the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

NSMQ finalist Nana Oppong Yeboah gains admission to KNUST to study Petrochemical Engineering. Photo credit: @Thevoklive & @NSMQGhana

Source: Twitter

In a post on X, @Thevoklive indicated that Nana Oppong Yeboah will be studying Petrochemical Engineering at the university.

“Nana Oppong Yeboah, brilliant NSMQ finalist and Contestsant for St. Augustine’s College gains admission to study Petro-chemical Engineering at KNUST ⭐⭐⭐🧠.”

The whereabouts of the other two contestants who were with Nana Oppong Yeboah are not readily known.

On October 30, 2024, Mfantsipim School contested against St Augustine’s College and Keta Senior High Technical School for the NSMQ trophy.

At the end of the contest, Mfantsipim was victorious and walked away with the trophy, beating St Augustine's with one point.

Mfantsipim School won with 47 points. Nana Oppong Yeboah’s St Augustine's College placed second with 46 points followed by Keta Senior High Technical School with 32 points.

Nana Oppong Yeboah, Alexander Otoo and Nana Benyi Buaful were the contestants for St Augustine’s College in the 2024 NSMQ competition.

Netizens wish NSMQ contestant well

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the post shared by @Thevoklive on X. Read them below:

@GilbertZanu said:

“Aah everything you people go post.”

@AlantengArafat wrote:

“Why all these people running from medicine”

@EwudzieArkoh said:

“Swedru got the sharks.”

@ayeduase_fab1 wrote:

“Be like all the NSMQ brilla boys de come KNUST oo 😂😂.”

@MiguelBrunho said:

“Now all the science students no wan pursue medicine anymore,wetin happen.”

@AdjeiPeprahSyl1 wrote:

“For science and engineering deɛ KNUST.”

@QwesiAdvice said:

“💚🤍.”

@__nkay____ wrote:

“Welcome man. I hope you stay around to enjoy Ghanas economy now. Take your time and learn too afterall there are no jobs.”

Former NSMQ winner crowned valedictorian

In another publication, YEN.com.gh reported that a former NSMQ contestant was adjudged the 2024 overall best student of the Accra College of Medicine.

Benjamin Fenny won eight awards in addition to the first-class degree awarded at the graduation ceremony which was held in Accra.

The awards he received are Accra Medical Centre's Prize for the Overall Best Male Student, the Ken and Angela Ofori-Atta Foundation's Prize for the Overall Best Student in Psychiatry, Professor George Dugbartey's Prize for the Overall Best Student in Pharmacology, and the Hawkrad Group's Prize for the Overall Best Student in Anaesthesia among others.

Benjamin was one of St Peter's SHS quiz team that won the 2018 NSMQ competition after which he won a scholarship to study medicine.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh