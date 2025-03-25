Nana Kwame Bediako's son Goddy Bediako in a video was outside the country and modelled streetwear in the company of some friends

In the video shared on Instagram by the fashion house, the son of the multi-millionaire rocked a hoodie from the fashion brand paired with jeans shorts

Reacting to the video, many netizens were impressed by the young man and his friends' fashion sense and praised them

Goddy Bediako, the son of Ghanaian millionaire Nana Kwame Bediako, has gone viral after a video of him modelling streetwear outside the country surfaced online.

The video, shared by the fashion brand on Instagram, showed Goddy wearing a hoodie from the brand, paired with jean shorts.

He was with a young lady and a male friend, both also dressed in hoodies from the same collection. They posed in front of the camera, displaying their outfits.

The video has impressed many social media users, with several praising the young man and his friends for their fashion sense.

Goddy has been in the spotlight before. In 2022, he made headlines when he attended the Ghana International School (GIS) prom in style, arriving at the venue in his father’s Rolls Royce Cullinan. He wore a black tuxedo and was accompanied by a young lady who was believed to be his date.

His watch also caught the attention of Ghanaians at the time. He was seen wearing what looked like a Richard Mille RM11 timepiece, which is valued at over GH¢3 million. The watch sparked debate online, with some questioning its authenticity, but it remained a key highlight of his prom night look.

In 2024, Goddy graduated from GIS after studying Accounting and Finance. The school acknowledged his academic efforts and good conduct, celebrating his achievements along with other graduates from the class of 2024.

Goddy comes from a rich background and it is not surprising to see him living a life of luxury. His father, Nana Kwame Bediako is one of the richest men in the country and owns a considerable number of businesses. He is the CEO of Wonda World Estate and the projected Petronia City.

Some of his other businesses include NO. 1 Oxford Street and the Kwarleyz Apartments. In the past, videos of the wealthy man with Goddy and his other siblings in their luxurious home have gone viral on the internet.

Jackie Appiah's son Damien shows fashion sense

Jackie Appiah's son Damien Agyemang who happens to be a close friend of Goddy Bediako also seems to be a big lover of fashion and recently his fashion style was also on full display.

YEN.com.gh reported that the young man who has an impeccable flaunted a timepiece from Rolex. The watch was a Rolex Sky-Dweller watch alongside high-end Van Cleef bracelets.

The price of the watch stirred reactions on social media with many people impressed by the beauty of the luxury timepiece, admiring the fashion sense of the young man. He often flaunts expensive items he owns.

