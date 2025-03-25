Hearts of Oak have celebrated goalkeeper Benjamin Asare for his performances with the national team

The Ghana Premier League goalkeeper has won the hearts of fans with his performances for the Black Stars

Asare kept clean sheets in the games against Chad and Madagascar in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers

Ghanaian giants Accra Hearts of Oak have congratulated goalkeeper Benjamin Asare after his exploits with the national team during the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

The Hearts of Oak shot-stopper kept the post in the games against Chad and Madagascar as the Black Stars collected maximum points in both games to enhance their World Cup qualification chances.

Asare impressed the technical handlers of the national team, who handed him his debut in the match against Chad. Although he was not really tested in the match, Asare produced some excellent saves in the game against Madagascar.

After the game, the club posted on social media: "Congratulations to the Black Stars. A dominant 3-0 victory and a performance to remember! The team showed skill, passion, and teamwork to secure the win. Special shoutout to our goalkeeper Benjamin Asare for an incredible clean sheet. A word of encouragement to our captain.

The club also added: "Benjamin Asare. Safe hands, sharp reflexes, and an unbreakable defense! Who else thinks this clean sheet deserves a standing ovation?"

Asare has been in impeccable form for Hearts of Oak in the Ghana Premier League, keeping 12 clean sheets in 19 games in the domestic league.

Otto Addo confirms Asare as number 1

Head coach of the senior national team, Otto Addo has confirmed Asare will be the number one goalkeeper of the team.

The decision means he overtakes Lawrence Ati Zigi and Jojo Wollacot, who have been regulars in the team for the last couple years.

He said after the game against Madagascar:

“At this point, the next game is in June, but at the moment, I think he [Benjamin Asare] is number one. We have decided on him. He did well in training.

“Like I said, it is not that there’s a huge gap between him and the other goalkeepers. We have a good situation where the goalkeepers are pushing each other, and we are really thankful for the way Ati Zigi and Wollacott behaved this week and the way they also tried to push Benjamin—to help him and support him—which is not... I don’t take it for granted."

The Black Stars climb to top of Group I after back-to-back wins.

Asare starts ahead of Ati Zigi

Hearts of Oak goalkeeper Benjamin Asare is reportedly set to start for the second game running for the Black Stars in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

The 32-year-old shot-stopper impressed on his debut against Chad last Friday as the Black Stars secured a thumping victory over Chad.

Despite his performance, Ghanaians were expecting first-choice shot-stopper Lawrence Ati Zigi to reclaim his place in the team on Monday evening.

