Ghanaian boutique owner Richard Brown, popularly known as Osebo The Zaraman, stole the attention at Richard Armah Quaye's lavish party

Osebo The Zaraman looked classy and dapper in a three-piece outfit that differentiated him from other male celebrities at the event

Some social media users have commented on Osebo The Zaraman's outfit and designer boots on Instagram

At the extravagant birthday celebration of Bills Credit founder Richard Armah Quaye, Ghanaian boutique owner Richard Brown, popularly known as Osebo The Zaraman, emerged as one of the evening's most stylish attendees.

Osebo The Zaraman turned heads with his sophisticated long-sleeve turtleneck shirt adorned with striking white buttons, harmoniously paired with impeccably tailored black trousers that accentuated his flair for fashion.

Osebo The Zaraman rocks H¢18,000 boots to Richard Armah Quaye's birthday party. Photo credit: @osibo_the_fashionking.

To elevate his ensemble further, he donned an elegant long-sleeved coat that beautifully complemented his sleek, monochromatic look.

Adding a touch of sophistication, the influential stylist chose a classic black Mobutu hat, which lent an air of timeless charm to his attire.

Completing his striking appearance, Osebo carried a luxurious black designer leather purse, a statement piece that underscored his expertise in fashion.

He also adorned himself with an eye-catching sleek bochie, pinned to his chest, which served as the perfect finishing touch, showcasing his unique style and attention to detail.

The star-studded event was undeniably enriched by Osebo The Zaraman’s undeniable presence and fashion-forward choices.

Ghanaians react to Osebo's stylish outfit

Some social media users have praised Osebo The Zaraman for always introducing them to new trends. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

patricia.poku1

"Bro….. It killed the whole show, well play👍😘."

josephasomaning11

"I said it, the ultimate one ☝️, Don p baakop3 ❤️👏."

dalyndee

"Your eye open oooo. This is style 🔥🔥."

williengosraba

"Very classic, I beg if this nice shoes of yours make you small in future kindly give it to me because I love the colors. God bless you."

de_biggest_plug1

"You over nailed it 🔥🔥🔥🔥🙌🙌."

richafricca

"Combination is a calculation,Don p👑😍."

General 1 stated:

"The General Himself......Fashion god 🔥🐯."

sdmk__vintage_outfits

"True style is about expressing your individuality. You’re the one 🔥."

Check out the photos below:

Osebo The Zaraman rocks expensive shoes

Ghanaian stylist Osebo The Zaraman wore expensive Moschino stud-embellished leather boots to complete his look at the star-studded event.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

lizzyaddai

"These shoes Is Talking I Like It, You Are The Best Of All 👏🔥."

sdmk__vintage_outfits

"With sunshine in my pocket and style in my soul, I'm ready to conquer the world."

nanatugar100

"Osebo is the most stylish Ghanaian ever. Heeeeer 🔥🔥🔥🔥."

boaduisaac299

"GOAT IN FASHION ❤️❤️❤️🙌🔥."

fastlane__phones_

"Godfather 🔥."

Osebo styles Ramsey Nouah

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ramsey Nouah, a Nigerian actor who rated Osebo as one of the greatest stylists he has ever collaborated with.

In a video that Osebo shared on Instagram, Ramsey Nouah looked very fashionable in a trendy outfit.

Some social media have praised Osebo in the comments section after he posted the before and after style transformational video on Instagram.

