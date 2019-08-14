Social media is lit after the photo of an Accra Girls High School student popped up 40 years after it was taken

The photo was first shared by a popular Facebook page and has since been posted by others

Many have commented while highlighting the fashion sense of female students at the time

A photo of an Accra Girls High School student captured in 1979 has surfaced on the internet and has since generated conversations about the fashion sense of Ghanaian female students 40 years ago.

While the photo happens to be in black and white, the young lady still looks adorable.

Accra Girls High School is one of Ghana’s top-performing schools and its female students are not only known to be brilliant and intelligent but also possess a unique sense of fashion.

Photo of lovely Accra Girls High School student with fine legs stirs reactions Photo credit: LeeVeeBlog

Source: Instagram

And this unidentified lady's elegance, composure, and camera-friendly posture would have one believe that she was a professional model at the time she was captured.

Her natural hair and exceptionally smooth skin stood out, depicting a true African queen despite the photo having lived nearly half a century.

The other magic is her straight totted dress, cut below her knees which gives an idea of how students at the time earned their style and class.

While the source that first posted her photo did not affirm whether or not she’s still alive, it was confirmed that she is an alumna of Accra Girls Secondary School.

Scored of people have reacted to the video. YEN.com.gh compiled a few below.

Vee Lee said:

''Wow, beautiful lady with fine legs. Old but still gold.''

Maame Serwaa Brown said:

''Dear, you look good. Natural beauty.''

Adjoa Dee said:

''No makeup but you still rock. Love it.''

