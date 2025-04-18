Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior has opened up after his side were knocked out of the UEFA Champions League

The 24-year-old could not hide his disappointment after Arsenal crashed Los Blancos 5-1 across two legs

Nonetheless, he was quick to show his sportsmanship by applauding the North London club for their efforts

Vinicius Junior has finally broken his silence following Real Madrid's painful elimination from the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday, April 16.

The Brazilian winger, once feared for his electric pace and dribbling, appeared subdued throughout the two-legged tie against Arsenal.

Although he managed to register Real Madrid’s first-ever goal against the North London outfit, his contribution did little to alter the course of the tie.

Vinicius Jr scored the only goal as Arsenal destroyed Real Madrid in the Champions League across two legs. Photo by Angel Martinez.

Vinicius' Real Madrid knocked out of UCL

The Spanish heavyweights were humbled 5-1 on aggregate, with the Gunners booking their place in the semi-finals.

After suffering a heavy 3-0 loss at the Emirates Stadium in the first leg, Los Blancos returned to the Santiago Bernabéu desperate to engineer a comeback.

The term remontada — a rallying cry for miraculous turnarounds — echoed around the Spanish capital. Yet, those dreams were swiftly shattered by a confident and tactically drilled Arsenal side.

Mikel Arteta’s men didn’t just manage the game; they controlled the tempo, nullified Madrid’s threats, and struck when it mattered.

A composed 2-1 victory on enemy territory sealed the Gunners' emphatic passage, confirming Madrid’s first-ever back-to-back defeats to the Premier League side.

The result also extended the Spanish club’s winless run against Arsenal to four matches — three losses and a draw.

Vinicius breaks his silence after Madrid's UCL exit

Amidst the fallout, Vinicius took to social media to address fans and reflect on the club’s exit.

His message, relayed by journalist Fabrizio Romano, was both hopeful and grounded.

“Real Madrid will be back, as always. Thanks for your support. We need to be together for the final weeks of the season,” he shared.

Vinicius Jr. was a pale shadow of himself throughout the two legs against Arsenal. Photo by Quality Sport Images.

While acknowledging the sting of the Champions League disappointment, the 24-year-old quickly shifted focus to domestic priorities.

With the La Liga title and Copa del Rey still within reach, Vinicius emphasised unity and resilience.

“There are still titles we can win… always together with this team, this club until the very end. Hala Madrid!”

In a moment of sportsmanship, he also extended congratulations to their conquerors: “Congrats to Arsenal.”

What lies ahead

Statistically, Vinicius has delivered strong numbers this season, racking up 34 goal contributions — 20 goals and 14 assists across all competitions, per Transfermarkt.

Yet, by his own lofty standards, particularly after narrowly missing out on the Ballon d’Or in 2024, his influence in high-stakes matches has slightly waned.

Arsenal's shape and pressing structure limited Vinicius’ ability to operate in his preferred wide-left zones.

As the season nears its conclusion, the Brazilian speedster will aim to rediscover his spark and lead Madrid’s charge for silverware on the home front.

Vinicius' Ballon d'Or chances affected by UCL exit

In a related update, YEN.com.gh shed light on how Real Madrid’s Champions League quarter-final exit might dent Vinicius' hopes of clinching the 2025 Ballon d’Or.

While the Brazilian’s dreams face a setback, Barcelona’s Raphinha is enjoying a standout campaign, positioning himself as a frontrunner for the prestigious award.

Also in the mix are fellow Barça stars Lamine Yamal and Ousmane Dembélé, who have both been instrumental for PSG this season.

