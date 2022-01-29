Award-winning dancehall musician Stonebwoy has met Dr Osei Kwame Despite and Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong

The trio joined Dr Daniel McKorley at the official opening of his private jet terminal & lounge on Friday, January 28

The photo and video of the musician posing with the business magnates have garnered reactions on social media

Dancehall musician Stonebwoy posed with prominent personalities during the unveiling of the McDan Private Jet Terminal & Lounge at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) in Accra.

The award-winning artiste was spotted with business gurus Dr Osei Kwame Despite and Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong.

The Activate hitmaker was also photographed with actor and evangelist Majid Michel, and subsequently, with women adorned in traditional outfits.

Stonebwoy, real name Livingstone Etse Satekla, was among a few acclaimed celebrities who graced the official opening of the McDan Private Jet Terminal & Lounge event on Friday, January 28.

The Ga Mantse, King Nii Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, known privately as Dr Kelvin Nii Tackie Abia graced the occasion with his presence.

The photo and video of Stonebwoy, Dr Osei Kwame Despite, and Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong have garnered commentaries from fans. YEN.com.gh selected some below.

See the photo and video below:

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that, the CEO/Executive Chairman of McDan Group Dr Daniel McKorley was spotted with Dr Osei Kwame Despite and Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong during the official opening of the aviation wing of the conglomerate.

In a video uploaded on social media, Dr McKorley is seen standing next to Dr Osei Kwame Despite, owner of Despite Company Ltd.

The video shows media personality Nathaniel Attoh hosting the unveiling ceremony. The MacDan Private Jet Terminal & Lounge commenced operations on Friday, January 28.

Dr Daniel McKorley Acquires Private Jet

YEN.com.gh previously reported that Dr Daniel McKorley, who is also the Board Chairman of the Ghana International Trade Fair Company, acquired a private jet last year to operate Ghana’s first private jet terminal at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) in Accra.

Prof Kofi Abotsi shared a video on his Twitter handle @ProfAbotsi, with a congratulatory message to the famous Ghanaian entrepreneur.

The footage shows McDan's name printed largely on the airline with @ProfAbotsi's caption, "Congrats @McDan! Higher glories!"

