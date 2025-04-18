Dr Kwaku Oteng celebrated his 57th birthday by unveiling his multimillion-dollar mansion in Kumasi

The private event drew top political figures and business elites from across Ghana

Guests were treated to fine dining and live gospel music as the plush home stole the spotlight

Ghanaian businessman Dr Kwaku Oteng held a private party inside his new plush mansion in Kumasi to mark his 57th birthday, with an impressive display of ceremonial grandeur.

Dr Oteng's birthday fell on 17 April 2025. He celebrated the occasion by commissioning and showcasing his mansion to the rest of the world.

A wealthy Ghanaian businessman, Dr Kwaku Oteng, celebrates his 57th birthday with a lavish new mansion. Photo credit: @nkonkonsa & @angeltvgh/IG.

The multimillion-dollar mansion, which showcases luxury and elegance, is situated in an exclusive neighbourhood in the Ashanti Regional capital.

The luxurious property, reportedly equipped with state-of-the-art amenities, a private cinema, and a sprawling garden, is a testament to his hard work and achievements, reflecting his commitment to living life to the fullest.

The event attracted close relatives of the wealthy man and his business associates from various facets of the Ghanaian socio-economic sphere.

Some of the notable personalities spotted at the party were the Ashanti Regional Minister, Dr Frank Amoakohene, the Chief Executive of the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA), Richard Ofori-Agyemang Boadi, as well as other high-profile personalities.

Dr Kwaku Oteng's 57th birthday was graced by the Ashanti Regional Minister, Dr Frank Amoakohene, the KMA boss and other dignitaries. Photo credit: @plus1tv/TikTok.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the birthday celebrant was joined at the high table by Dr Amoakohene and the KMA boss to cut his cake.

The guests at the exclusive birthday party were treated to sumptuous meals and a musical performance from Ghanaian gospel star, Brother Sammy.

Dr Kwaku Oteng is the founder of the Angel Group of Companies, with interests in media, manufacturing, and pharmaceuticals.

The wealthy businessman is also renowned for his philanthropic work, where he extends a helping hand to the less privileged in society.

Watch the video below:

Dr Oteng's mansion leaves tongues wagging online

Dr Kwaku Oteng's mansion has left many tongues wagging on social media, as netizens filled the comment section of the trending video to share their views.

YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the reactions below:

@Yahaya J Mustapha Yjm said:

"You see eeerrrrr, anytime I see these BIG MEN eeerrrrr, my only prayer request is always "I tap into their BLESSINGS and long life""

@Nana Kwame also said:

"Oh, Glory be to God. Happy birthday to you Amansan Boafoc Koo Teng."

@Nana Koffi Samuel commented:

"Happy birthday Dr, we pray for long life and good health only. Happy birthday."

@Wiredu Alex Oteng also commented:

"Congratulations, my namesake. Age gracefully, sir."

@Kwaku Jnr wrote:

"Oh, very nice, I thought he was much older. That's good to know. God bless you BIG MAN."

