Hollywood movies are worth watching thanks to the exceptionally equipped production teams and talented actors that grace the screen. That is why the Box office revenue in North America is massive, a great benefit to performers that work on these projects. Among these outspoken actors is Jason Momoa, who many people know as Aquaman, a superhero character based on the DC Comics. He has been part of the entertainment industry since 1998 and has worked on numerous phenomenal productions. So, what is Jason’s story? Does he have a family?

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Jason Momoa, an ex-All Black from New Zealand, at the Canada Sevens held on March 10, 2019, at BC Place Stadium in Vancouver, BC, Canada. Photo: Allan Hamilton/Icon Sportswire

Source: Getty Images

Jason Momoa, a native American actor, wears many hats. On top of being an actor, he is a screenwriter, model, and producer. The well-built actor was discovered in 1998 by designer Takeo Kobayashi, who introduced him to the modelling world. And the rest, as they say, is history as he is now a renowned name in the film industry.

Jason Momoa Profile summary

Full name: Joseph Jason Namakaeha Momoa

Joseph Jason Namakaeha Momoa Year of birth: August 1, 1979

August 1, 1979 Age: 42 years old

42 years old Birthplace: Honolulu, Hawaii, USA

Honolulu, Hawaii, USA Hometown: Honolulu, Hawaii, USA

Honolulu, Hawaii, USA Jason Momoa nationality: American

American Religion: Buddhist

Buddhist Zodiac sign: Buddhist

Buddhist College: Colorado State University, Colorado

Colorado State University, Colorado Debut: Film – Johnson Family Vacation (2004), TV – Baywatch: Hawaii (1999)

Film – (2004), TV – (1999) Jason Momoa's height: 6feet 5inches

6feet 5inches Weight: 106 kg

106 kg Eye colour: Green

Green Hair colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Father: Joseph Momoa

Joseph Momoa Mother: Coni Momoa

Coni Momoa Children: Nakoa-Wolf Manakauapo Momoa (son), Lola Iolani (daughter), Zoe Kravitz (daughter)

Nakoa-Wolf Manakauapo Momoa (son), Lola Iolani (daughter), Zoe Kravitz (daughter) Career: Actor, model, producer, screenwriter

Actor, model, producer, screenwriter Famous for: As Khal Drogo in the HBO series, Game of Thrones

As Khal Drogo in the HBO series, Marital status: Divorced

Divorced Spouse: Lisa Bonet (married in 2017 and divorced in 2022)

Lisa Bonet (married in 2017 and divorced in 2022) Hobbies: Surfing, skateboarding, mountain biking, and rock climbing

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Jason's biography

How old is Jason Momoa? The famous and handsome actor was born on August 1, 1979. This means that he will be turning 42 years old in 2022. The actor was born in Honolulu, in the heart of the Hawaiian Islands. His ethnicity is Polynesian.

Interestingly, he has no siblings. His father, Joseph Momoa, is a talented painter, while his mother, Coni Lemke, is a photographer. So, what nationality is Jason Momoa? The actor is an American.

The actor’s parents divorced when he was still young. He then stayed with his mother and later moved to Lowa State. He started showing athletic interest at a young age and spent most of his free time in the open air. After growing up, Jason became interested in axe throwing and mountaineering.

The actor joined college and studied marine biology during his time in Lowa. He later joined Colorado State University, altering his major to wildlife biology.

While a student, the actor travelled the world a lot. For instance, he had a chance to study painting in Paris and explore Buddhism in Tibet. However, before receiving his bachelor's degree, he returned to Hawaii to reconnect with his dad.

Jason Momoa’s career

How many of Jason Momoa's movies do you know? His successful career kick-started in 1998 when designer Takeo Kobayashi noticed him.

His well-built figure, tall stature, and ecstatic facial features always stood out, seeing him venturing in the modelling business. He also started working as a salesman in a surfer’s shop.

In 1999, he scooped a role in the popular TV series Baywatch Hawaii. Worth noting is that he was chosen from about 1300 candidates.

In 2004, the actor featured in the television series North Shore. He also featured in the comedy Johnson Family Vacations. In 2005, the actor appeared in the movie Stargate: Atlantis.

Six years later, in 2011, Jason was the main character in the film Conan the Barbarian. Unfortunately, the movie was not much of a success at the box office as it did not bring in as much as was expected.

However, in the same year, he was chosen to cast a new project, Game of Thrones. He took the role of Khal Drogo, leader of the fearsome Dothraki. At the beginning of the popular series, the actor buys a young and beautiful Daenerys to make his wife and birth an heir.

In 2014, the actor wrote and directed the thriller movie Road to Paloma, and, in 2017, he released a post-apocalyptic drama known as The Bad Batch. In addition, Jason took the role of Aquaman in the movie Aquaman in 2018.

Momoa had briefly debuted as the sea-based superhero in 2016’s Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. He featured more prominently in 2017’s Justice League, alongside other DC Comics superheroes.

During the filming in Baywatch, the actor met actress Simon McKinnon. The two bonded, and in 2004, they announced their engagement. However, the wedding did not take place. He then met actress Lisa Bonet, former wife of Lenny Kravitz, in 2005 while still in a relationship with Simon.

Jason Momoa starred in See, which debuted in November 2019 on the Apple TV+ streaming platform. And as usual, he gives an exemplary performance considering the series' exciting plot where humans have lost their sense of sight.

Who is Jason Momoa's wife?

Actor Jason Momoa and ex-wife Lisa Bonet arrive for the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards on January 5, 2020, at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: VALERIE MACON/AFP

Source: Getty Images

Who is Jason Momoa married to? Jason Momoa married Lisa Bonet in 2017. The two recently split. They released a joint statement on Instagram announcing the ending of their marriage.

“We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times...A revolution is unfolding ~ and our family is of no exception… feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring. And so ~ We share our family news: That we are parting ways in marriage. We share this not because we think it’s newsworthy ~ but so that~ as we go about our lives we may do so with dignity and honesty. The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived...We free each other ~ to be who we are learning to become… our devotion unwavering to this sacred life and our Children.”

Jason met Lisa Bonet through a mutual friend at a jazz club in Los Angeles in 2004, well before he became famous for playing Khal Drogo in Game of Thrones. However, Jason has confessed that he had an eye for Bonet. He watched Lisa on television when he was small and liked her.

Lisa and Jason got their first child, Lola, in July 2007. However, this wasn't Lisa's first child as she had a daughter called Zoe from her previous marriage to Lenny Kravitz. The marriage ended in 1993.

And in 2008, the couple welcomed their second child, Nakoa-Wolf. Jason and Lisa exchanged vows in November 2017 at their house in Topanga, California.

Jason Momoa's net worth

The actor has had a successful career throughout his life. He is estimated to have a net worth of about $10 million.

Is Jason Momoa Maori?

No, the actor is not a Maori. However, he embraces the Maori character in the movie Game of Thrones. He uses the common Maori colloquial saying ana tōkai! Which means it serves you right during a fighting scene.

How much Hawaiian is Jason Momoa?

Many people have been wondering, “Where is Jason Momoa from?” Jason Momoa’s ethnic background is quite impressive. His father is a pure-blood Hawaiian, while his mother’s bloodline is a mixture of Irish, German, and Native American.

Is Jason Momoa Gypsy?

Actor Jason Momoa and ex-wife actress Lisa Bonet arrive for the 91st Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on February 24, 2019. Photo: Mark RALSTON / AFP

Source: Getty Images

The actor is Hawaiian, Native American. He embraced the role of a Gypsy while acting in the movie series Game of Thrones. He created an organization known as the Pride of the Gypsies during the series.

What religion is Jason Momoa?

The actor is a Buddhist. He started practising the religion while a student, where he spent most of his time exploring Buddhism in Tibet.

Jason Momoa and The Rock relationship

The two actors share a similar career and are both of Samoan descent. Such traits have often led to people speculating if they are related. Well, they are in no way related.

How tall is Jason Momoa?

You have likely seen images of Jason Momoa alongside other actors and noticed his height advantage. So, how tall is the Aquaman actor? Even though specific courses quote his height being 6 feet 4 inches, according to PopSugar, Jason Momoa stands at an impressive 6feet 5inches. This makes him one of the tallest in the film industry.

Indeed, Jason Momoa is one of the most talented actors in Hollywood. Even though he has been in the industry for quite some time, his ethnicity amazes most of his fans. The actor is a hero in his rights. His talent and passion for acting are simply unmatched. He continues to entertain his fans, who are already looking forward to what he has in store for them next.

READ ALSO: Who is Abraham Quintanilla? Everything you need to know about Selena Quintanilla-Pérez's father

Are you looking for more information about Abraham Quintanilla? Tuko.co.ke featured an interesting article about the father of the famous Latino music singer Selena Quintanilla-Perez.

Abraham, Selena’s father, was the brain behind the musician’s success. So, how much do you know about him and what is he up to today?

Source: YEN.com.gh