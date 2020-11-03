Who is Hannah-John Kamen? Everything you need to know about the actress

Hannah John-Kamen has had an outstanding career as an actress. She has been part of blockbusters, and some of the most famous TV shows ever, including Game of Thrones and Star Wars. Many describe her journey to stardom as that of old London busses, whereby you wait for a long time for one to arrive, and suddenly, you see three coming your way at once. But even before her big break, her acting career was on an upward trajectory.

Hannah John-Kamen attends the premiere of Disney And Marvel's "Ant-Man And The Wasp" in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Christopher Polk

Hannah Dominique E. John-Kamen is an English actress born on 7 September 1989 in Anlaby, East Riding of Yorkshire, England. People know her as Hannah John-Kamen from Game of Thrones where she played the role of Ornela. She also took on roles as Ava Starr / Ghost in the 2018 superhero movie Ant-Man and the Wasp and The Stranger in the 2020 mystery thriller series by the same name.

Hannah-John Kamen's profile summary

Full name: Hannah Dominique E. John-Kamen

Nickname: Hannah-John Kamen

Hannah-John Kamen Gender: Female

Date of birth : 7th September 1989

: 7th September 1989 Age: 32 years (as of 2022)

Zodiac sign : Virgo

: Virgo Place of birth: Anlaby, Humberside, England

Current residence : London

: London Nationality: British

British Ethnicity: Mixed-race

Mixed-race Religion: Christianity

Sexuality : Straight

: Straight Height in feet: 5'6''

5'6'' Height in centimetres: 167

167 Weight in pounds: 121

Weight in kilograms : 55

: 55 Body measurements in inches : 34-28-34

: 34-28-34 Body measurements in centimetres: 86-71-86

86-71-86 Shoe size: 8 (US)

8 (US) Dress size : 6 (US)

: 6 (US) Hair colour : Dark brown

: Dark brown Eye colour: Blue

Blue Mother: Astri Hansen

Astri Hansen Father: Johnny John-Kamen

Johnny John-Kamen Siblings: 2

2 Marital status: Single

Single Ex-partner: Watterton and Julian Stevens

Children : None

: None School: Hull Collegiate School

Hull Collegiate School College: National Youth Theatre and London's Central School of Speech and Drama.

National Youth Theatre and London's Central School of Speech and Drama. Profession: Actress

Actress Net worth: $1 million

$1 million Instagram: @hannahjohnkamen

Early life

Hannah Dominique E. John-Kamen was born in Anlaby, East Riding of Yorkshire and grew up in Beverley, Yorkshire, England together with her older brother and sister. Hannah John-Kamen parents are from different races and worked in distinct professions.

Her father was born in Nigeria and worked as a forensic psychologist. His name is Johnny John-Kamen. Her mother, Astri (Hansen), was born in Norway and worked as a fashion model. That makes Hannah John-Kamen race multiracial.

Given the mixed ethnicities of her parents, what is Hannah’s ethnicity? Hannah John Kamen ethnicity comes from Nigerian and Norwegian ancestry.

While growing up, the actress attended a primary school in Kirk Ella, a village on the western outskirts of Kingston upon Hull situated in the East Riding of Yorkshire, England.

Actress Hannah John-Kamen attends the European Premiere of Ready Player One at Vue West End in London, England. Photo: Jeff Spicer

She later went to a secondary school in Anlaby called Hull Collegiate School. After her secondary education, Hannah left Hull at the age of 18 and went to study in London.

She first trained at the National Youth Theatre of Great Britain located in London, England. In 2012, she graduated from the Central School of Speech and Drama and lived in West Hampstead. It is in college and drama school where she grew up and perfected her acting career.

But even before drama school, she knew what she wanted in life while young. As a kid, she would put on shows, write plays and charge her parents some money for a ticket. She made crazy and amazing stories and performed all the time when growing up.

Family, husband, and children

Hannah John-Kamen comes from a family of three children. She is the youngest daughter in the family and has an older brother and sister. However, the names of her siblings and their profession remain unknown for now.

Is Hannah Kamen married and does she have children?

While there are several mentions of a "Hannah John-Kamen's husband" especially on social media, the actress isn’t married as of 2022 and she doesn't have a child. Although she has dated before, she has managed to keep her relationship status away from the public.

Professional career

Aaron Ashmore (L) and Hannah John-Kamen attend "Killjoys" photocall on La Croisette in Cannes, France. (Photo: Toni Anne Barson

Hannah John-Kamen's professional career did not begin as an actress. In 2011, she started as a voice artist for the video game, Dark Souls. But it was also in the same year that she made an appearance as Carly in the 2011 science fiction comedy-drama television show, Misfits.

In 2012, she became a regular on several television shows in Britain. She appeared in four TV series, including Whitechapel as Roxy, The Syndicate as Young Shop Assistant, The Midnight Beast as Pizza Girls, and The Hour as Rosa Maria Ramirez.

The actress also took a lead role in a Spice Girls-themed West End musical known as Viva Forever. Her performances were outstanding and opened up more opportunities for her in subsequent roles on TV.

The first time Hannah John-Kamen appeared on film was in 2015. She took on the role of First Order Officer #1 in the epic space opera film, Star Wars: The Force Awakens. The same year, she participated in other four television shows and landed her first main role on TV in the space adventure drama series, Killjoys.

In 2016, she took on the guest-star role on the fantasy drama television series, Game of Thrones. Also, 2016 was the year people got to know the actress through the famous Hannah John-Kamen Black Mirror.

Although she only played Sonja in one episode of the show, her performance was superb, and because of the popularity of the series, she became a fan favourite. In 2018, she landed three roles on some of the most critically-acclaimed movies in Hollywood. She played Sophie in the action-adventure film, Tomb Raider.

The actress also starred as F'Nale Zandor in the science fiction action-adventure film, Ready Player One and as Ava Starr / Ghost in the superhero film, Ant-Man and the Wasp. Over the years, the talented actress has appeared in various movies, TV shows, stage production, video games and music videos as follows:

Movies

2015 - Star Wars: The Force Awakens as First Order Officer

as First Order Officer 2018 - Tomb Raider as Sophie

as Sophie 2018 - Ready Player One as F'Nale Zandor

as F'Nale Zandor 2018 - Ant-Man and the Wasp as Ava Starr / Ghost

as Ava Starr / Ghost 2021 - SAS: Red Notice as Sophie Hart

as Sophie Hart 2021 - Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City as Jill Valentine

as Jill Valentine 2022 - Unwelcome as Maya

as Maya TBA - Red Sonja as Red Sonja

TV shows

2011 - Misfits as Carly

as Carly 2011 - Black Mirror as Selma Telse

as Selma Telse 2012 - Whitechapel as Roxy

as Roxy 2012 - The Syndicate as Young Shop Assistant

as Young Shop Assistant 2012 - The Midnight Beast as Pizza Girl

as Pizza Girl 2012 - The Hour as Rosa Maria Ramírez

as Rosa Maria Ramírez 2014 - Death in Paradise as Yasmin Blake

as Yasmin Blake 2014 - Happy Valley as Justine

as Justine 2015 - Cucumber as Violet

as Violet 2015 - The Ark as Nahlab

as Nahlab 2012 - Banana as Violet

as Violet 2015 to 2019 - Killjoys as Yalena "Dutch" Yardeen

as Yalena "Dutch" Yardeen 2016 - The Tunnel: Sabotage as Rosa Persaud

as Rosa Persaud 2016 - Black Mirror as Sonja

as Sonja 2012 - Game of Thrones as Ornela

as Ornela 2019 - The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance as Naia

as Naia 2020 - The Stranger as The Stranger

as The Stranger 2020 - Brave New World as Wilhelmina "Helm" Watson

Stage production

2012 to 2012 - Viva Forever as Viva in the Piccadilly Theatre

Video games

2011 - Dark Souls as the voice of Lord's Blade Ciaran

as the voice of Lord's Blade Ciaran 2014 - Dark Souls II as the voice of Sweet Shalquoir

Music videos

2015 - Sometimes I Feel So Deserted by The Chemical Brothers

by The Chemical Brothers 2019 - Just the Romantic by Sun Silva

Actress Hannah John-Kamen and co-host Tim Kash on the set of The IMDb Show in Studio City, California. Photo: Rich Polk

Awards and nominations

The Resident Evil Movie Welcome to Racoon City star has received a few accolades for her excellence in the industry. They include:

2015 - Nominee at Behind the Voice Actors Awards for the Best Female Vocal Performance in a Video Game in a Supporting Role for her role in Dark Souls II

2015 - Nominee at Behind the Voice Actors Awards for the Best Vocal Ensemble in a Video Game for her role in Dark Souls II

2018 - Winner of the Top 10 Breakout Stars Award

Hannah-John Kamen's fast facts

Who is Hannah John-Kamen? She is a talented and beautiful English actress. How tall is Hannah John-Kamen? She stands at the height of 5 feet and 6 inches tall. She weighs around 55 kg. Where is Hannah John-Kamen? She is in London still pursuing her career in the entertainment industry. Where did Hannah John-Kamen study? Before joining Hull Collegiate School, she studied at a local primary school near Kirk Ella. Later she joined the National Youth Theatre in London, after which she went to London's Central School of Speech and Drama. How old is Hannah John-Kamen? She is 32 years old. She was born on 7th September 1989 in Anlaby, Humberside, currently known as East Riding of Yorkshire in England. Which are some of the most popular Hannah John-Kamen's movies and TV shows? They include Game of Thrones, Ant-Man and the Wasp, The Stranger and Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City. Is Hannah John-Kamen married? No. She is single and focused on her career. However, it is alleged that she dated Julian Stevens at some point in her life. Who are Hannah John-Kamen's parents? Her parents are Johnny John-Kamen (father) and Astri Hansen (mother). Her mother is a Norwegian fashion model, while her father is a Nigerian forensic psychologist. How much is Hannah John-Kamen's net worth? The actress has an estimated net worth of $1 million as of 2021

Hannah John-Kamen is a British actress known for playing Yelena in the 2015 space adventure drama series, Killjoys. She started acting in 2011 when she took on the role of Carly in the 2011 sci-fi comedy-drama television show, Misfits. Despite starring in some of the most successful movies and TV shows, she has not won an award or received a nomination for her work as an actress.

