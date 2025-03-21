Unveiling Charly Arnolt's partner and a glimpse into her love life

Charly Arnolt's partner has been a topic of curiosity among fans, given her charisma and professionalism on screen. While she keeps her love life private, she has been rumoured to have been in two past relationships but remains focused on her career.

Charly Arnolt's relationship status remains unknown, as she keeps her personal life private despite being a public figure.

Charly Arnolt has never been married, and there is no public record of her having a husband.

She has been linked to dating rumours with Seth Rollins and Shawn Booth, but neither was confirmed.

Charly Arnolt does not have children. However, she affectionately refers to her dog, Zorra Angelina Arnolt, as her "daughter."

Full name Charly Arnolt Nickname Charly Caruso Gender Female Date of birth 14 July 1987 Age 37 years old (as of March 2025) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth Indianapolis, Indiana, USA Current residence New York City, New York, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'2" Height in centimetres 157 Weight in pounds 132 Weight in kilograms 60 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Mother Charlene May Father Michael Ian Arnolt School North Central High School University American University Profession Television personality, sports broadcaster, host Instagram @charlyontv Facebook @carnolt X (Twitter) @CharlyOnTV

Who is Charly Arnolt's partner?

As of this writing, Charly Arnolt is presumably single. Despite her fame and active presence in the media, the American television personality keeps her personal life private, focusing instead on her career.

Is Charly Arnolt on Fox News married?

Many fans are curious about Charly Arnolt's husband, but the sports broadcaster is currently unmarried, with no public record of her being married.

Exploring Charly Arnolt's relationship rumours

Despite Charly Arnolt keeping her relationship status hidden, there have been rumours about her love life in the past. However, she has not confirmed any of these relationships, which remain speculations.

Seth Rollins (2019)

Charly Arnolt and WWE superstar Seth Rollins were rumoured to be dating in 2019. The speculation arose after frequently appearing together at WWE events, where Charly was a backstage interviewer. However, neither Charly nor Seth confirmed the nature of their relationship.

In May 2019, Seth Rollins publicly announced his relationship with fellow WWE superstar Becky Lynch, which clarified his romantic status at the time. They announced their engagement in August 2019 and tied the knot in June 2021.

Shawn Booth (2018)

In 2018, Charly Arnolt was rumoured to be dating Shawn Booth, a former The Bachelorette contestant. The rumours began after the paparazzi spotted them at the Strong New York fitness event and later enjoyed brunch with friends on 2 December 2018. An eyewitness described their interaction as "way too close to be purely platonic."

Despite the buzz, neither Charly nor Shawn publicly addressed these rumours.

In the same year, Shawn Booth had come out of a high-profile three-year relationship with Kaitlyn Bristowe, to whom he was engaged after their time on The Bachelorette.

Kaitlyn Bristowe, Shawn Booth's ex-fiance, broke her silence on the rumours during the Off The Vine podcast on 13 December 2018.

There is an article that people saw about Shawn with this girl. I didn't even read the article; I didn't even look her up. I don't want to know because you know what, he has the right to hang out with whoever he wants, and as much as it can, even when you're ready — like you know that's not your person — it still stings.

FAQs

Who is Charly Arnolt's boyfriend now? As of this writing, Charly Arnolt's relationship status is unknown publicly. Is Charly Arnolt dating? Charly Arnolt's current dating status is unknown. Does Charly Arnolt have kids? No, Charly does not have children. However, she has a dog named Zorra Angelina Arnolt, whom she affectionately calls her "daughter". What happened to Charly Arnolt? She transitioned from ESPN to OutKick on Fox in April 2023. She joined the platform to co-host a new show and to have the freedom to express her opinions more openly. Where is Charly Arnolt now? Charly Arnolt is currently working at OutKick on Fox and continues to be involved in sports broadcasting. Where does Charly Arnolt live? The American sportscaster resides in New York City. What nationality is Charly Arnolt? Charly is American. She was born in Indianapolis, Indiana, USA. What ethnicity is Charly Arnolt? She is of white ethnicity (Italian-American heritage). How old is Charly Arnolt? Charly Arnolt is 37 years old (as of March 2025). She was born on 14 July 1987. What is Charly Arnolt's real name? Her real name is Charly Arnolt. However, her WWE announcer nickname was Charly Caruso.

Charly Arnolt has yet to confirm having a partner. Despite her active presence in the media and her career success, Charly has managed to maintain a level of privacy that leaves fans and followers curious about her relationships. Nevertheless, she continues to command respect and admiration in the sports broadcasting industry.

