Ghanaian media personality Mzgee has inspired her followers on Instagram with her new look in viral photos

Style influencer collaborated with talented fashion designers to create a stylish lace gown for her photoshoot

Some social media users have commented on Mzgee's look after she nearly broke the internet with her birthday pictures

Ghanaian media personality Gloria Akpene Nyarku, popularly called Mzgee, has mesmerised fans with her new look after childbirth.

The celebrity mother who recently opened up about her divorce has snatched back perfectly after welcoming her first child with her new partner.

TV Host Mzgee looks elegant in a pink lace dress. Photo credit: @iammzgee.

The former TV3 presenter was photographed in a pink ensemble that has become the talk of the town.

Mzgee wore a long-sleeved lace corseted kente that defined her perfect silhouette while inspiring her fans to take style inspiration from her look.

The style influencer wore a simple frontal lace ponytail hairstyle and heavy makeup and smiled beautifully for the cameras.

She modelled in elegant open-toe strappy high heels and flaunted her designer clutch purse, and matched her look.

Mzgee slays in a pink dress

Some social media users have commented on Mzgee's elegant pink outfit and hairstyle on Instagram. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below

real_vimlady stated:

"Give them. This us your bosschic Era. No yawa. Don't give a flying. Just do you darling. Keep glowing👏👏👏."

lernylomotey

"Hoh mai Ghaaaaad!!! Wooooooooooowww 😍😍."

selinabm

"Love this whole ensemble, you look so splendid! 😍😍😍."

ganyobi_niiquaye

"Whaaaattttt!!! This is giving I’m a Quintessential woman and it’s never up for a debate!!!."

daavi_dinam

"Sis Geeeeee❤️❤️🙌🙌🙌! You look amazing as always."

gaiseyeliz900

"You're a product of Grace mamaga. Keep flourishing beautiful 🙌💕💕💕."

kindii_jnr

"Adorable queen💕✌️."

pr3tty_n3lly

"Can't have enough of this beauty."

TV host Mzgee rocks heavy makeup

TV host Mzgee looked splendid in a floor-sweeping gown for her fortieth birthday photoshoot. The outspoken presenter wore a black suede and shimmering gold gown that made her glow.

She opted for a simple makeup with perfectly defined eyebrows, long eyelashes and red bold lipstick to enhance her look.

Check out the photos below:

TV host Mzgee slays on her birthday

Ghanaian style influencer Mzgee looked regal in a white ensemble for her birthday photoshoot in 2025.

TV host Mzgee dressed like a royal in a white lace ensemble and matching white scarf as she sat on a wooden stool for her birthday photoshoot.

She wore custom-made native sandals and accessorised her look with white traditional beads to complete her look.

Check out the photos below:

Mzgee flaunts her postpartum body

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian media figure MzGee, also known as Gloria Akpene Nyarku-Acquah, who looked gorgeous in a popular postpartum video.

The gifted TV host greeted her followers in the new month by rocking a ready-to-wear outfit for a video shoot.

Some social media users have commented on MzGee's video, praising her radiant figure following the recent birth of her first child.

