Dr Frank Amoakohene, the newly appointed regional minister for the Ashanti Region, gifted a Facebook follower some money

The Facebook follower asked the regional minister for financial help in the comment section of a post he made

Other social media users who saw the post and the regional minister's response thanked him for his benevolence

The Ashanti Regional Minister Dr Frank Amoakohene gave a Facebook follower some money to help the person buy her school books.

The regional minister shared a post on his Facebook timeline indicating the bus schedule for a tour to Lake Bosomtwe.

Ashanti Regional Minister, Dr Amoakohene gifts Facebook follower GH¢400. Photo credit: @DrAmoakohene

“Lake Bosomtwe, 30 buses are available. KNUST, AAMUSTED, Anloga, High School Junction, Amakom Shell, Mampong.”

In the comment section, one person asked the regional minister for help and left her details as part of the post in case Dr Frank Amoakohene wanted to help.

“My father please I need 400gh for my School books please. 0592118812... Kwakyewaa Mavis.”

The Minister responded and asked the follower to send him her account details.

“Ok, send momo number,” Dr Frank Amoakohene responded.

The person who asked for the money has not confirmed if the regional minister has sent it via Mobile Money as he stated. The regional minister had also not stated if he had sent the money.

Netizens praise Dr Frank Amoakohene

Several Ghanaians who saw the post shared their thoughts. Some thanked the Ashanti regional minister for his benevolence. Others wondered why Dr Frank Amoakohene asked for the person’s Mobile Money details without verifying the story.

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the post. Read them below:

Eric Sarfo said:

“Galilea Prayer Camp Please Dr has done this from his heart, kindly use it for the intended purpose, I was about to help you I pray that you will learn and become good man one day and also help the needy! God richly bless you Dr.”

Lydia Osei wrote:

“Dr Frank Amoakohene God bless you Dr of all nations.”

Divine Ahiagbede Baba-Hindu said:

“Dr Frank Amoakohene Dr, how do you verify these demands? Because, people can take advantage of your generosity. Looking at the profile of the person, l wonder if he/she is a student.”

Mhaame Phosuah Dixon wrote:

“People like begging too much. Under every post. His account is someway bi. Gyidi kckcc school nso y3tua fees 😂😂😂🙊.”

Dr Amoakohene conducts lab tests for inmates

YEN.com.gh reported that Dr Frank Amoakohene, led a medical screening exercise as part of the Ashantifest celebration.

The event was held at the Kumasi Central Prisons where the medically trained minister was captured taking samples.

Social media users who saw the posts celebrated that doctor.

Naana Hayford shows up at AshantiFest

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier published that actress Naana Hayford Domfeh was invited to the maiden Ashanti Festival's movie night in Kumasi.

The veteran Ghallywood and Kumawood actress joined her colleague actors for a screening of some movies.

The actress was given a citation by the Ashanti Regional Minister in honour of her legacy.

