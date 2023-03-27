20 best free football streaming sites to watch live matches 2024

Football is one of the most popular sports globally, with millions of fans who follow the game passionately. While some fans prefer to attend live matches at stadiums, many prefer to watch their favourite teams play from the comfort of their homes. With the rise of online streaming, fans can now watch live football matches online, making it possible to keep up with games worldwide. This article explores some of the best free football streaming sites available in 2024 and how to access them to ensure you never miss a game.

The list of the best free football streaming sites to watch live matches has sites that are easily accessible to everyone. Enjoy your favourite sport without spending a dime. While some may necessitate registration, others offer immediate access. Additionally, you can stream seamlessly across various devices, such as laptops, phones, and desktops. Such platforms allow football enthusiasts to enjoy matches of their favourite teams.

Technology advancements have made it possible for football fans to stream and watch live games using their desktops, laptops, tablets, and mobile phones. Many websites have been developed for streaming games live from any league worldwide. Here are some of the free football streaming websites you can use.

1. NBC Sports

NBC Sports logo. Photo: @NBCSports

Site: NBC Sports

NBC Sports Sports you can watch: Baseball, football, tennis, rugby, golf, motorsports, cricket, horse racing

Baseball, football, tennis, rugby, golf, motorsports, cricket, horse racing Important notes: You can stream various sports.

NBC Sports prides itself on providing the best selection of sporting events through its website. The page owners continually update to ensure those visiting the site are well-catered for. The good thing is that visitors access the enormous collections of live-streaming services.

The website has also been arranged so that all the content is filtered based on its category. So, for instance, football lovers can find types such as La Liga, EPL, and Serie A.

2. Fox Sports

Fox Sports logo. Photo: @foxsports

Site: Fox Sports

Fox Sports Sports you can watch: Football, basketball and motorsports

Football, basketball and motorsports Important notes: Has updated live events, must log in through their TV provider

Fox Sports is one of the most reliable football streaming websites. It is easy, straightforward, and fast to use. In addition, the website databases are constantly being updated with all live events.

This site is also free, and apart from live football matches, it offers other sporting activities as well, which is why it is one of the best streaming sites.

While the service itself is free, users must log in to the platform through their TV provider to access streams. It is an excellent option for people using a TV provider with one of the networks required, as it will give you instant access on your phone, tablet or browser.

3. Hotstar Sports

Hotstar logo. Photo: @Windows Report

Site: Hotstar Sports

Hotstar Sports Sports you can watch: Football, cricket, rugby, hockey, martial arts, kabaddi, boxing, golf

Football, cricket, rugby, hockey, martial arts, kabaddi, boxing, golf Important notes: This site features intrusive pop-ups

Hotstar Sports is stylish, but most importantly, it has all the sports you may be interested in streaming. It may not be the most popular streaming site in the market, but it has developed a reputation for showing different sporting activities worldwide.

Apart from live sports, you can also view your favourite player from one of the recommended categories. Other than football matches, you can stream cricket, rugby, hockey, martial arts, kabaddi, boxing, golf and many others.

4. Fubo Sports Network

Fubo Sports Network logo. Photo: @fuboSports

Site: Fubo Sports

Fubo Sports Sports you can watch: Football, rugby

Football, rugby Important notes: Its available on the Fubo streaming app and you can watch 200+ live TV and sports channels without cable

Fubo Sports is a straightforward platform; it is the place to go when you want to watch Premier League football online for free. Immediately you click on the site, schedules of upcoming matches are displayed, and it is upon you to pick what interests you.

5. DAZN

DAZN streaming service logo. Photo: @DAZN

Site: DAZN

DAZN Sports you can watch: Football, basketball, motorsport, boxing

Football, basketball, motorsport, boxing Important notes: Free registration

DAZN offers free football streaming services. The service provider doesn't have ties with major cable service providers. Even though it started with an emphasis on UFC, the football streaming site now covers more than 8000+ sports events, including football, American football, darts and WWE.

Also, in the beginning, DAZN was only in a few countries, but it has expanded its reach to include more than 200 countries globally.

6. RedBull TV

Event sponsored by RedBull TV. Photo: @RedBull

Site: RedBull TV

RedBull TV Sports you can watch: Football, basketball and rugby

Football, basketball and rugby Important notes: Updated sports and has free sports streaming apps

RedBull TV can be considered the best site for football streaming. The site provides live sports streaming for any match, game, or tournament that is televised, including football, the NFL, and the NBA. In addition, all upcoming and scheduled events are updated daily.

On top of the above, RedBull TV provides much information on different sports, athletes, and upcoming events. Therefore, it is a great platform to keep yourself up to date with the latest in the football world.

7. ESPN

ESN logo. Photo: @ESPN

Site: Watch ESPN

Watch ESPN Sports you can watch: Football, basketball, baseball, college sports, hockey, golf, tennis, MMA

Football, basketball, baseball, college sports, hockey, golf, tennis, MMA Important notes: Few streams are completely free

ESPN is among the best live football streaming free online site with the highest quality streams. However, it is essential to note that even though the service is free (you can watch videos, analysis, and highlights), you need to connect to participating TV or internet providers. You will never miss a football match to stream here.

8. BBC iPlayer

BBC iPlayer logo. Photo: @bbciplayer

Site: BBC iPlayer

BBC iPlayer Sports you can watch: Football, cricket, formula 1, rugby, tennis, golf, athletics, cycling

Football, cricket, formula 1, rugby, tennis, golf, athletics, cycling Important notes: Daily updated sports and available for streaming in various countries

BBC iPlayer is an incredible platform to watch football games from the United Kingdom ad-free. This means you can enjoy all Premier League matches in the comfort of your home without interruptions.

However, if you are not connected from the United Kingdom, you will require a Virtual Private Network (VPN) to connect to a UK-based server from your country to enjoy free live streams.

9. SonyLIV

SonyLIV logo. Photo: @SonyLIV

Site: SonyLIV

SonyLIV Sports you can watch: Tennis, cricket, basketball, football, motorsport

Tennis, cricket, basketball, football, motorsport Important notes: Not available in all countries

If you are looking for the best free sports streaming sites, SonyLIV is your ultimate choice. The platform is supported by Sony and provides high-definition sports streaming options. Also, SonyLIV provides viewers with other sports, including tennis, cricket, UFC, MotoGP, WWE, and the NBA.

10. Laola1.at

Laola1.at logo. Photo: @LAOLA1

Site: Laola1.at

Laola1.at Sports you can watch: Football, volleyball, table tennis, and basketball

Football, volleyball, table tennis, and basketball Important notes: The site features intrusive pop-ups

Laola1.at is among Australia's best football streaming sites that live streams football, volleyball, table tennis, and basketball. You can watch live sports for free on the platform, but you'll need to subscribe to a premium account if you want to stream HD quality.

11. Bosscast

Bosscast logo. Photo: bosscast.eu

Site: Bosscast

Bosscast Sports you can watch: Baseball, football, basketball, tennis and others

Baseball, football, basketball, tennis and others Important notes: The site features intrusive pop-ups

Which are the best sites to watch live matches? You should consider Bosscast as one of the best football streams. It is popular in America and has an excellent user interface, ensuring users find whatever content they want.

Something incredible about the website is the chatbox feature where you can interact with other sports enthusiasts about the current news.

12. CBS Sports

CBS Sports Network logo. Photo: @CBSSports

Site: CBS Sports

CBS Sports Sports you can watch: Football, basketball, golf

Football, basketball, golf Important notes: Requires one to sign up first

CBS Sports is a free streaming website with many live games. You can also download the CBS Sports app to watch live sports on your mobile phone or tablet. First, however, users must sign up and register on the platform to stream content.

13. ITV

ITV logo. Photo: @itv

Site: ITV sports

ITV sports Sports you can watch: Football, rugby, racing, motorsport, wrestling

Football, rugby, racing, motorsport, wrestling Important notes: You can upgrade to premium at a fee, watch ongoing sports

ITV is among the best live soccer TV that possess multilanguage streaming content, making it one of the best online football streaming sites. The platform has a channel for live matches and a list of recent sports events.

14. Facebook Watch

Facebook watch logo. Photo: facebook.com

Site: Facebook Watch

Facebook Watch Sports you can watch: Football, rugby, racing, motorsport, wrestling

Football, rugby, racing, motorsport, wrestling Important notes: Has a limited number of official sports streams

Did you know that you can watch live football on Facebook? Facebook Watch is the social media giant’s strategy to enter the streaming world. All you must do is navigate to the search bar using your mobile device or any other gadget that can access the platform.

15. SportSurge

Sportsurge for sports streaming. Photo: @Sportsurge

Site: SportSurge

SportSurge Sports you can watch: Football, basketball, boxing, car racing, cricket

Football, basketball, boxing, car racing, cricket Important notes: Available in various countries

SportSurge is another excellent live sports streaming site that broadcasts sports from across the globe. Football is the most predominant sport on the website, whereby users can enjoy the UEFA Champions League, English Premier League, German Bundesliga and much more.

16. OKLiveTV

OKLiveTV website. Photo: @melhores.sites.pt

Site: OKLiveTV

OKLiveTV Sports you can watch: Football, basketball, hockey, boxing, car racing, cricket

Football, basketball, hockey, boxing, car racing, cricket Important notes: You can browse by country

OKLiveTV is a website that provides live streaming of several TV channels worldwide, including sports channels that may broadcast football games. The platform offers over 21 channels with English, Spanish, Italian, and Arabic commentary. Most of these channels feature high-definition football streams that enable you to watch lag-free content on any device of your choice.

17. Buffstreams

Logo of Buffstreams. Photo: @Buffstreams

Site: Buffstreams

Buffstreams Sports you can watch: Football, basketball, hockey, motor sport, boxing

Football, basketball, hockey, motor sport, boxing Important notes: It is a user-friendly interface and is not limited to just major league sports

Buffstreams is another excellent website that provides live streams of various sporting events, including football matches. The site offers its services for free, and users can access live streams of games without needing a subscription or paying any fees.

18. VipBox Sports

VipBox Sports logo. Photo: @Vipboxsport

Site: VipBox Sports

VipBox Sports Sports you can watch: Football, baseball, basketball, cricket, water sport

Football, baseball, basketball, cricket, water sport Important notes: Live broadcasts to both conferences

VipBox Sports is a free sports streaming website that allows users to watch live sports events, including football matches, online. You can watch other various sports, such as baseball, basketball and cricket, at no cost at all. You don’t need to register or install anything.

19. beIN Sports

A logo of beIN Sport is pictured on a screen. Photo: Eric Piermont

Site: beIN Sports

beIN Sports Sports you can watch: Football, basketball, cricket

Football, basketball, cricket Important notes: Not available in all countries

beIN Sports is a global network of sports channels owned and operated by beIN Media Group. The network provides live coverage of various sports events like football, basketball, and tennis.

beIN Sports is particularly known for its coverage of football, with rights to some of the biggest leagues and tournaments, including La Liga, Ligue 1, Serie A, and the UEFA Champions League. It can be accessed on various devices, including smartphones, tablets, smart TVs, and gaming consoles.

20. LiveSoccertv

Logo of Livesoccertv. Photo: @livesoccertv

Site: LiveSoccertv

LiveSoccertv Sports you can watch: Football, basketball

Football, basketball Important notes: Updated sports everyday

Livesoccertv is a website that provides schedules, live scores, and streaming information for various football leagues and tournaments worldwide. The website offers a comprehensive list of fixtures and broadcasts for matches across multiple countries.

It covers various football leagues, including the English Premier League, La Liga, Serie A, Bundesliga, Ligue 1, and more. Livesoccertv.com provides information on how to access football matches through various streaming services, both free and paid.

You can watch football for free from numerous platforms. The most important thing is to ascertain that your streaming source is legal; in that case, ESPN stands out as one of the most reliable. Other streaming platforms include Fubo Sports, CBS Sports Network, RedBull TV and more.

How can you watch BT Sport for free?

You can watch and stream football games online for free if you are a BT Broadband client. You only need an active internet connection to access the website or the BT Sport app on your mobile phone.

Is there a free sports streaming app?

There are a few free sports streaming apps available. They include DAZN, Red Bull TV and Twitch. These apps offers free streaming of a variety of sports, including football, surfing, snowboarding, mountain biking, and rally racing.

You can watch by subscribing to a streaming service or visiting some websites that offer free live streams of football matches.

Can you stream for free on Stream2watch?

Stream2Watch is one of the best free sports streaming sites. You can watch all your favorite live sports games and live sports channels.

Can you stream soccer on X (formerly Twitter)?

X itself typically doesn't broadcast live sporting events like soccer. You can only have daily updates about a specific match and when it will happen.

The best free football streaming sites to watch live games provide different experiences to users. Therefore, it is upon you to settle on the most preferred platform to enjoy your experience. Also, one of the most significant limitations of free football streaming sites is that you might not always access the game you desire when you desire, and you have to check different platforms.

DISCLAIMER: This article is not sponsored by any third party. It is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions of any kind. Any action you take upon the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility!

